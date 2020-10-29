American Police Officers Alliance Sponsors Back the Blue, Get Out the Vote Rallies to Promote Citizen Support of Law Enforcement

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grassroots political organization American Police Officers Alliance has sponsored three different 'Back the Blue' rallies and one Get Out the Vote rally this fall to promote and engage citizens in support of their local law enforcement. These rallies have taken place across New York state and Wisconsin, and have been overwhelmingly successful and positive events that have encouraged and activated pro-police supporters to stand up for law enforcement ahead of the election on November 3rd.

American Police Officers Alliance sponsored two 'Back the Blue' rallies in Albany, New York on August 3rd and October 10th, and a 'Back the Blue' rally in Hales Corner, Wisconsin on September 17th. Pro-police rallies have increased in popularity over the summer and fall as police officers face backlash from progressive politicians and activists. Hundreds of supporters attended these events and showed their support.

The organization also sponsored a Get Out the Vote rally in Bethlehem, New York on October 3rd, which was hosted by the Westerlo Republican Committee. American Police Officers Alliance paid for the food at the event, and after the event ended donated the remaining meals to a local police department. Over 200 people attended the townhall-style event.

American Police Officers Alliance is a national political organization based in Arlington, VA dedicated to defending "strong police leadership and interests in our nation's cities and work to elect officials who will stand up for our police force." Their supporters are made up of police, citizens, organizations and public supporters working together to ensure our nation's finest and our citizens have a unified voice in politics that truly represents sound public safety and respect and honor of those who serve.

American Police Officers Alliance is a nonprofit political organization, organized under Section 527 with the IRS. Contributions made to American Police Officers Alliance are not tax deductible. Not authorized by any candidate or any candidate's committee.

