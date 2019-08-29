American Public Education to Participate in BMO Capital Markets 19th Annual Back to School Education Conference

CHARLES TOWN, W. Va., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) – parent company of online learning provider American Public University System (APUS) and campus-based Hondros College of Nursing – announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Wallace E. Boston plans to address the financial community at the BMO Annual Back to School Education Conference in New York City.

Dr. Boston will discuss the real story behind affordability in higher education, as well as answer questions from the audience at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Links to the live webcast and audio replay of the presentation will be available to listeners who log in through American Public Education's website, www.apei.com. The replay will be available for 90 days after the live presentation.

Webcast: https://cc.talkpoint.com/bmoc001/091219a_js/?entity=4_X75UJHM

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI) is a leading provider of higher learning dedicated to preparing students all over the world for excellence in service, leadership and achievement. The Company offers respected, innovative and affordable academic programs and services to students, universities and partner organizations through wholly owned subsidiaries: American Public University System and National Education Seminars Inc., which we refer to in this press release as Hondros College of Nursing. Together, these institutions serve more than 80,000 adult learners worldwide and offer more than 200 degree and certificate programs in fields ranging from homeland security, military studies, intelligence, and criminal justice to technology, business administration, public health, nursing and liberal arts. For additional information, please visit www.apei.com.

SOURCE American Public Education, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.americanpubliceducation.com

