American Public Education to Participate in the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) – parent company of online learning provider American Public University System (APUS) and on-ground pre-licensure Hondros College of Nursing – announced that it will participate in the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

APEI CEO Angela Selden is scheduled to present at 8:40 a.m. Central Time. APEI CFO Rick Sunderland and APEI Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer Steve Somers will also be on hand to represent the company and respond to questions from analysts.

APEI's presentation will be webcast live and an archive of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc . (Nasdaq: APEI) is a leading provider of higher learning dedicated to preparing students all over the world for excellence in service, leadership and achievement. APEI offers respected, innovative and affordable academic programs and services to students, universities and partner organizations through wholly owned subsidiaries: American Public University System and National Education Seminars, Inc., which we refer to in this press release as Hondros College of Nursing. Together, these institutions serve more than 93,800 adult learners worldwide and offer more than 240 degree and certificate programs in fields ranging from homeland security, military studies, intelligence, and criminal justice to technology, business administration, public health, nursing, and liberal arts. For additional information, please visit www.apei.com.

Contact:

Frank Tutalo

American Public Education, Inc.

Director, Public Relations

[email protected]

571-358-3042

SOURCE American Public Education, Inc.