American Public Education to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) – parent company of online learning provider American Public University System (APUS) and on-ground pre-licensure Hondros College of Nursing – announced that Angela Selden, Chief Executive Officer, and Rick Sunderland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Sidoti & Company 2020 Virtual Microcap Conference

Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. ET

at Angela Selden will make a presentation to the financial community.

will make a presentation to the financial community. A live broadcast of the investor presentation will be available by using this link. For more information about this virtual event, please contact Sidoti & Company via [email protected] .

B. Riley Securities Education Services & Technology Conference

Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. ET

at Angela Selden will participate in a fireside chat with B. Riley Securities Senior Analyst Raj Sharma as moderator.

will participate in a fireside chat with B. Riley Securities Senior Analyst Raj Sharma as moderator. A live broadcast of the discussion will be available by using this link. For more information about this virtual event, please contact B. Riley Securities via [email protected] .

A live broadcast of the both presentations will also be available by visting the events and presentations section of APEI's website, www.apei.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on APEI's website following the live events.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI) is a leading provider of higher learning dedicated to preparing students all over the world for excellence in service, leadership and achievement. APEI offers respected, innovative and affordable academic programs and services to students, universities and partner organizations through wholly owned subsidiaries: American Public University System and National Education Seminars Inc., which we refer to in this press release as Hondros College of Nursing. Together, these institutions serve more than 88,000 adult learners worldwide and offer more than 220 degree and certificate programs in fields ranging from homeland security, military studies, intelligence, and criminal justice to technology, business administration, public health, nursing and liberal arts. For additional information, please visit www.apei.com.

Contact:

Chris Symanoskie, IRC

American Public Education, Inc.

Vice President, Investor Relations

703-334-3880 | [email protected]

SOURCE American Public Education, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.apei.com

