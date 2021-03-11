American Public University System Appoints Dr. Mary B. Marcy, President of Dominican University of California, to Board of Trustees

As President since 2011, Dr. Marcy led Dominican through nearly a decade of transformation. These efforts included the creation of innovative programs, purposeful partnerships, and a strong commitment to academic excellence that has positioned students for success.

"APUS has a rich history of taking a student-first approach to providing high-quality, inclusive higher education to military students, veterans and those who serve our communities," said Dr. Marcy, also a former Visiting Scholar at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. "Their core mission aligns with my background in experiential and community-engaged learning, and we have a shared focus on equity and student success."

Dr. Marcy's vision at Dominican led to the creation of the Dominican Experience, a model that drove significant increases in student success, satisfaction, and graduation rates. This model, which gives students equitable access to skills that employers are seeking in today's economy, aligns closely to APUS's mission.

"Dr. Marcy's dedication, knowledge and success in implementing dynamic and inclusive programs are ideally suited for continuing to advance our student-centric approach to higher education," said APUS President Dr. Wade Dyke. "Her leadership in these key areas will serve our students well for years to come, and she is an excellent fit for the APUS Board."

Dr. Marcy, who will become President Emerita at Dominican when she steps down on June 30, 2021, has served on the Council of Independent Colleges Board of Directors and Executive Committee, and on the Steering Committee of CIC's Project on the Future of Independent Higher Education. She also is a member of the Board of Governors of the Commonwealth Club of California; the Presidents' Trust of the Association of American Colleges and Universities; and the Executive Committee of the Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities. Her recent publication, The Small College Imperative: Models for Sustainable Futures (Stylus, 2020), evaluates the future of higher education in the U.S., and profiles a range of strategic innovations that colleges and universities are deploying to meet the needs of 21st century students.

Prior to Dominican, Dr. Marcy was provost of Great Barrington, Massachusetts-based Bard College at Simon's Rock and vice president of Bard College. Born and raised in western Nebraska, she has a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Nebraska and earned her Doctorate of Philosophy and Master's of Philosophy degrees in politics from the University of Oxford.

About American Public University System

American Public University System, recipient of the Online Learning Consortium's (OLC) Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and five-time recipient of OLC's Effective Practice Award, offers more than 200 online degree and certificate programs through American Military University, the #1 provider of higher education to the U.S. military and veterans,* and American Public University. Over 103,000 alumni worldwide have benefited from APUS's accessible, relevant curriculum and flexible online delivery model. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

*Based on FY 2019 Department of Defense tuition assistance and Veterans Administration student enrollment data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.

CONTACT

Frank Tutalo

Director of Public Relations

571-358-3042

[email protected]

SOURCE American Public University System

Related Links

http://www.americanpubliceducation.com

