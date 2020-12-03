American Pyrotechnics Association Urges Congress to Pass COVID Relief Package During Lame Duck

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The professional fireworks entertainment industry, along with the live events industry, has been almost completely shut down since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the nation nine months ago. The vast majority of Independence Day celebrations were cancelled along with sporting events, festivals, fairs and concerts, resulting in little to no income for these family businesses. Now over 98% of all New Year's Eve celebrations and Christmas tree lightings, which represent the second biggest season for the fireworks industry, have been cancelled eliminating any opportunity to generate necessary revenues to make up for a devastating loss of income in 2020.

Save Live Events & Fireworks Entertainment Industries

"Because our industry requires large public gatherings, we will be one of the very last industries to fully reopen. This has resulted in tremendous financial hardship to small family businesses, many of which are multi-generational, that comprise the professional fireworks entertainment industry," said APA Executive Director, Julie L. Heckman. Unlike other small businesses, these businesses are unique because they earn their livelihood from producing fireworks displays for the Fourth of July, concerts, festivals, fairs, sporting events and New Year's Eve celebrations. All of these live events have been impacted by the pandemic putting 12 million jobs at risk and small family businesses in jeopardy of closing their doors forever. "If Congress does not take immediate action in passing a COVID relief package during lame duck these businesses will not survive and our great American tradition of fireworks entertainment will become a distant memory," said Brian Panther, APA President.

For an industry that is all about helping America celebrate its pride, patriotism, and freedom, it is critical that Congress come together now and help the hardest hit businesses impacted by the pandemic. "Our industry is not working at 25% or 50% capacity like restaurants, stores and salons. Our industry is not even working at 10%. Many fireworks entertainment companies have lost 90% or more of their annual revenues," said Heckman. It is imperative that Congress help them survive. Another round of assistance like the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) will provide these hardest hit businesses with a lifeline until a broader relief package can be negotiated.

The fireworks entertainment industry can't wait until next year for financial relief. Time is running out to save these small family businesses. We urge Congress to take immediate action during the current lame duck session to pass a COVID relief package.

About the American Pyrotechnics Association

The APA is the leading safety and trade association of the fireworks industry representing manufacturers, importers, distributors, retailers, suppliers, and professional display companies. Founded in 1948, APA's mission is to encourage safety in the design and use of all types of fireworks, to provide industry information and support to is members, and to promote responsible regulation of the fireworks industry. Additional information about the fireworks industry can be found on APA's website at http://www.americanpyro.com

Media Contact: Julie L. Heckman, Executive Director

American Pyrotechnics Association

(301) 907-8181

[email protected]

SOURCE American Pyrotechnics Association