American Pyrotechnics Safety & Education Foundation Offers Tips to Ring in the New Year Safely

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of Americans will ring in the New Year with sparklers, firecrackers, trick noisemakers and a variety of consumer fireworks. With the recent surge in the Omicron COVID-19 variant, many families are planning to bring the New Year's celebration home to their backyards.

Prof. Sparkz Sparkler Safety

"With families planning to say goodbye to 2021 and celebrate welcoming 2022 at home with sparklers and other types of backyard fireworks, safety must be a top priority," cautioned Julie L. Heckman, Executive Director of the American Pyrotechnics Safety & Education Foundation (APSEF). It is important that families take the time to plan their fireworks celebrations by selecting a safe location that is free of debris and has a flat level surface. Additionally, make certain to read and follow all instructions for use and keep spectators at a safe distance.

"Sparklers are a very popular item for families to use on New Year's Eve. However, because sparklers burn at a temperature of approximately 1,800°F, care must be taken to use them properly, especially around children," said Ron Zoldan, APSEF President. In a brief animated safety video featuring Professor Sparkz, the APSEF urges parents and children to Celebrate Safely this New Year's Eve by explaining tips on how to use sparklers properly and safely. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NYPAdwITFWU

The APSEF encourages families to observe local laws and be especially mindful of restrictions on fireworks usage in areas affected by dry or drought conditions. Please be considerate of your neighbors as unexpected fireworks use can be traumatic for military veterans, families with young children, and pets.

The public can learn more about how to #CelebrateSafely by downloading these safety tips https://www.celebratesafely.org/assets/FactSheets/apsef-safetyflyer-final-2016.pdf

Remember to #CelebrateSafely this New Year's Eve!

About the American Pyrotechnics Safety & Education Foundation

The APSEF is a 501 C (3) charitable organization focused on creating fireworks safety and education programs for youth. The goal of this education initiative, Celebrate Safely, is to instill in young people an understanding of how consumer fireworks should be used appropriately, discourage the misuse of fireworks, and decrease the number of fireworks-related injuries in the U.S. Additional information about the foundation, including educational curriculum, videos, and safety tips can be found on the APSEF website at http://www.celebratesafely.org.

