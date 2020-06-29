American Pyrotechnics Safety & Education Foundation Urges Families to Celebrate Safely this Fourth of July

BETHESDA, Md., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireworks are as American as baseball, hotdogs, and apple pie. Since the founding of our nation, families have taken to their backyards and neighborhoods to use fireworks in celebration of Independence Day. As the Fourth of July rapidly approaches, there are widespread cancellations of community Independence Day celebrations nationwide due to social distancing mandates related to COVID-19. More families than ever before are visiting the thousands of consumer fireworks retail sales establishments across the country to stock up on sparklers, cones, fountains, and many other varieties of consumer fireworks devices to bring the celebration home to their backyards.

"With more families planning to celebrate the Independence Day holiday at home this year with sparklers and other types of backyard fireworks, safety must be a top priority," cautioned Julie L. Heckman, Executive Director of the American Pyrotechnics Safety & Education Foundation (APSEF). It is important that families take the time to plan their fireworks celebrations by selecting a safe location that is free of debris and has a flat level surface. Additionally, make certain to read and follow all instructions for use and keep spectators at a safe distance.

"Sparklers are a very popular item for families to use on the Fourth of July. However, because sparklers burn at a temperature of approximately 1,800°F, care must be taken to use them properly, especially around children," said Jason Trout, APSEF President. In a brief animated safety video featuring Professor Sparkz, the APSEF urges parents and children to Celebrate Safely this 4th of July by explaining tips on how to use sparklers properly and safely. https://youtu.be/NYPAdwITFWU

The APSEF encourages families to observe local laws and be especially mindful of restrictions on fireworks usage in areas affected by dry or drought conditions. Please be considerate of your neighbors as unexpected fireworks use can be traumatic for military veterans, families with young children, and pets.

The public can learn more about how to #CelebrateSafely by downloading these safety tips https://www.celebratesafely.org/assets/FactSheets/apsef-safetyflyer-final-2016.pdf

Remember to #CelebrateSafely this 4th of July!

About the American Pyrotechnics Safety & Education Foundation

The APSEF is a 501 C (3) charitable organization focused on creating fireworks safety and education programs for youth. The goal of this education initiative, Celebrate Safely, is to instill in young people an understanding of how consumer fireworks should be used appropriately, discourage the misuse of fireworks, and decrease the number of fireworks-related injuries in the U.S. Additional information about the foundation, including educational curriculum, videos, and safety tips can be found on the APSEF website at http://www.celebratesafely.org

