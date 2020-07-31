American Red Cross Elects Brett Biggs as New Member to National Board of Governors

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross has elected to its National Board of Governors Brett Biggs, executive vice president and chief financial officer for Walmart Inc.



The Red Cross is led by a Board of Governors with all of the powers of governing and directing, as well as overseeing the management of the business and affairs of the organization. At the Annual Meeting of the Red Cross held on July 29, 2020, delegates from local Red Cross units elected Biggs to a three-year term.

"We are truly privileged to welcome Brett Biggs to the Red Cross Board of Governors," said Chairman Bonnie McElveen-Hunter. "Brett's expertise in retail, strategic operations, and finance will help us continue to fulfill the American Red Cross legacy of humanitarian service."

Prior to his current role as Walmart's chief financial officer, Biggs served as chief financial officer for Walmart International, Walmart U.S. and Sam's Club; senior vice president of International Strategy, Mergers and Acquisitions'; senior vice president of Corporate Finance; and senior vice president of Operations for Sam's Club. Before joining Walmart in 2000, Brett held various mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance positions with Leggett & Platt, Phillips Petroleum Co. and Price Waterhouse.

