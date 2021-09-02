American Residential Services, LLC. Growth Continues with the Acquisition of Two Businesses

MEMPHIS, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Residential Services (ARS/Rescue Rooter), the nation's largest provider of residential heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), and plumbing services, today announced its growth continues with the acquisition of two businesses, The Rooter Works Plumbing & Drains, and My Electric Works.

The Rooter Works Plumbing & Drains provides complete residential and commercial plumbing services in the Columbus and Cleveland metro areas. My Electric Works offers residential electrical services in the Columbus metro area.

"We are excited to join the ARS/Rescue Rooter family," said co-owners Alex Harrison and Kyle Reed. "Our teams are passionate about providing the best plumbing and electrical services for our customers, and we look forward to growing our operations' presence in Columbus and Cleveland."

"The Rooter Works Plumbing & Drains and My Electric Works, our first electrical branch in Ohio, are brands that will help us further expand in the plumbing and electrical services area. We are grateful for this partnership," said Scott Boose, CEO ARS/Rescue Rooter.

ABOUT AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES (ARS):

Based in Memphis, Tenn., privately-owned ARS operates a network of more than 71 locally-managed service centers in 24 states, with approximately 6,000 employees. ARS serves residential and light commercial customers by providing heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation, and ventilation services. The ARS Network features industry-leading brands including 4 Eco Services, A.J. Perri, Aksarben ARS, Allgood, Andy's Statewide, ARS, Aspen Air Conditioning, Atlas Trillo, Beutler, Blue Apple Electric, Blue Dot Services, Blue Flame, Bob Hamilton, Brothers, Columbus Worthington Air, Comfort Heating & Air, Conway Services, DM Select Services, Efficient Attic Systems (EAS), Florida Home Air Conditioning, Greenstar Home Services, Hauser Heating & Air Conditioning, McCarthy Services, Rapid Repair Experts, Rescue Rooter, Rescue Rooter / Jack Howk, RighTime Home Services, Roger the Plumber, RS Andrews, The Irish Plumber, Total Comfort, Unique Services, "Will" Fix It, and Yes! Air Conditioning and Plumbing. Providing exceptional service and ensuring the highest quality standards, ARS has the experience to do any job right – the first time, with all work fully guaranteed. ARS: "Making it work. Making it right." For more information, visit www.ars.com.

SOURCE American Residential Services, LLC

