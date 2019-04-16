American Resort Development Association Honors Diamond Live Concert Series With Top Industry Award for Innovation

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Resorts™, a global leader in the hospitality, vacation ownership and entertainment industries, was recognized on Wednesday, April 10 by the American Resort Development Association with one of the vacation ownership industry's top awards for its groundbreaking Diamond Live Concert Series.

Mike Flaskey, Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Resorts, and Chris Brock, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, accepted the award during the annual ARDA World Awards Gala in Orlando, Fla.

"To say I am proud of our talented team members is an understatement," said Mike Flaskey, Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Resorts. "Our team is consistently pushing the envelope and developing innovative ways to enhance vacation experiences for our members, owners and guests."

"The Concert Series began several years ago as a little idea and our team has taken it very far, growing the platform into a full series of private concerts with some of country music's top artists," Flaskey added. "I am very grateful that our industry has recognized our team's innovation."

ARDA, the Washington D.C.‐based trade association representing the vacation ownership and resort development industries, annually recognizes resorts and industry members at the ARDA World Convention & Expo in categories that include overall professional excellence, outstanding sales and marketing accomplishments, product design, advertising and staff.

Diamond Resorts has won awards each year, and was named finalists in 23 categories ahead of the 2019 event.

In addition to the ACE Innovator Award, Diamond took home 11 other awards:

Sales Verification Loan Officer/Quality Assurance Officer – Annette Stultz

Business Administration Manager: Finance & Accounting – Yash Dubal

Training and Development Manager or Team – University of Excellence and OD Team

University of Excellence and OD Team Call Center Leader – Kayla Czapla

Activities Program Team – Virginia Beach Activities Team

Virginia Beach Activities Team Safety/Security Manager/Team – Edwin Brooks

Resort Assistant Manager – Leonardo Olachea

Newsletter – The Club Newsletter

The Club Newsletter Multi Media Campaign – All Access Pass Sweepstakes

All Access Pass Sweepstakes Social Media Campaign – #DRIGolf Campaign

#DRIGolf Campaign Refurbishment: HOA – Liki Tiki Village Lobby

About Diamond Resorts

Diamond Resorts offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

