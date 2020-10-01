American Retail Leaps Ten Years Ahead In Luxer One / Cleveron Partnership

Cleveron, a technology company located in Estonia, specializes in robotic solutions designed specifically for automating retail processes; and has been Walmart's robotics partner for the past five years.

Luxer One, the U.S. leader in APP-controlled "smart" locker systems, has designed locker systems for Macy's, Foot Locker and one of the country's largest home improvement retailers.

Fundamentally, the partnership is a sales and distribution relationship. However, with both Luxer One and Cleveron being technology companies, the vision is that they will combine their strengths to innovate beyond what is even imaginable today.

"One sector of retail where I see an immediate need for our combined skills is grocery," says Luxer One Founder and CEO, Arik Levy. "This industry has been slower to adopt smart locker and automation technology because of the added need for refrigeration with many of their products. We're going to solve that and completely change the traditional grocery shopping experience. Cleveron's grocery robot combines different temperature zones, making it possible to store both perishable and frozen goods. The grocery robots are used by a number of companies around the world."

Luxer One will be presenting their vision for how retail will evolve over the next ten years with contactless technology at the virtual Shoptalk retail conference in October. To learn how to tune in, go to luxerone.com and click on the "Join us at Shoptalk" link.

About Luxer One

Luxer One is a technology company specializing in contactless pickup and drop off of packages and goods. The company's smart package lockers and access control technology is used and preferred across industries, including multifamily residential, retail, commercial, and higher education. In late 2018, Luxer One was acquired by ASSA ABLOY and joined its family of security and access control brands. Luxer One has performed more locker deliveries through its advanced technology platform than any other smart locker company. To learn more, please visit www.luxerone.com.

Contact: Nicholas Sanderson, [email protected]

SOURCE Luxer One

Related Links

https://www.luxerone.com

