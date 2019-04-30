American Savings Bank Reports First Quarter 2019 Earnings

HONOLULU, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (American), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) today reported net income for the first quarter of 2019 of $20.8 million compared to $21.8 million in the fourth, or linked, quarter of 2018 and $19.0 million in the first quarter of 2018. Key measures of profitability remained strong, with return on average equity of 13.1%, versus 14.1% in the linked quarter and 12.6% in the prior year quarter.

"In addition to continued healthy financial performance in the first quarter, our most important accomplishment so far this year is the completion of and consolidation of our team into our new ASB Campus," said Rich Wacker, president and chief executive officer. "We are excited about all the possibilities the new campus offers us to work better together for customers and to realize operational effectiveness and cost efficiencies."

Financial Highlights

Net interest income was $63.7 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared to $63.4 million in the linked quarter and $58.5 million in the first quarter of 2018. Net interest margin was 3.99% in the first quarter of 2019 compared to 3.95% in the linked quarter and 3.76% in the first quarter of 2018. Consistent improvement in net interest margin throughout 2018 and into 2019 was primarily driven by higher yields on earning assets as a result of the higher interest rate environment, combined with our continued low cost of core deposits.

The provision for loan losses was $6.9 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared to $2.4 million in the linked quarter and $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2018. The increase in the provision over the linked quarter was primarily due to favorable credit events that reduced the provision in the fourth quarter of 2018 and additional reserves required for two loans in the commercial and commercial real estate portfolios. The higher provision over the prior year quarter was primarily due to the additional reserves for the two aforementioned loans. Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans receivable held for investment was 0.83% in the first quarter of 2019 compared to 0.56% in the linked quarter and 0.53% in the prior year quarter, with the increase driven by the same commercial exposures impacting provision expense. The annualized net charge-off rate was 0.39% in the first quarter of 2019 compared to 0.37% in the linked quarter and 0.28% in the prior year quarter.

Noninterest income was $14.6 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared to $13.5 million in the linked quarter and $13.4 million in the first quarter of 2018. The increase in noninterest income in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the linked quarter and first quarter of 2018 was primarily due to bank-owned life insurance proceeds received during the quarter.

Noninterest expense was $45.2 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared to $45.7 million in the linked quarter and $43.9 million in the first quarter of 2018. Noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2019 included new depreciation and occupancy costs of $1.3 million related to the new campus building while still including the costs of four properties being vacated. Of the four properties, two are owned by American and have been listed for sale and lease obligations for the remaining two properties end in the second quarter of 2019. The quarter also included higher compensation and employee benefits expense of $1.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2018 primarily due to annual merit increases and the 2018 increases to the entry-level employee wages.

Total loans were $4.9 billion at March 31, 2019, up $14.6 million or 1.2% annualized from December 31, 2018. The increase in total loans was driven mainly by increases in residential loans of $16.5 million, and increases in home equity loans of $17.4 million, partly offset by declines within the commercial and commercial real estate portfolios of $11.7 million and $4.4 million, respectively.

Total deposits were $6.2 billion at March 31, 2019, an increase of $46.8 million or 3.04% annualized from December 31, 2018. Low-cost core deposits increased $94 million or 7.1% annualized from December 31, 2018. The average cost of funds was 0.31% for the first quarter of 2019, up 3 basis points from the linked quarter and up 8 basis points from the prior year quarter.

Overall, American's return on average equity was 13.1% in the first quarter of 2019 compared to 14.1% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 12.6% in the prior year quarter. Return on average assets was 1.18% in the first quarter of 2019 compared to 1.25% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 1.12% in the same quarter last year. American's solid results enabled it to pay dividends to HEI of $18 million in the first quarter of 2019 while maintaining healthy capital levels—leverage ratio of 8.7% and total capital ratio of 13.9% at March 31, 2019.

HEI supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population through its electric utilities, Hawaiian Electric, Hawaii Electric Light Company, Inc. and Maui Electric Company, Limited; provides a wide array of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through American, one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions; and helps advance Hawaii's clean energy and sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current, LLC.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)



Three months ended (in thousands) March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

March 31, 2018 Interest and dividend income









Interest and fees on loans $ 57,860



$ 57,145



$ 52,800

Interest and dividends on investment securities 10,628



10,632



9,202

Total interest and dividend income 68,488



67,777



62,002

Interest expense









Interest on deposit liabilities 4,252



4,115



2,957

Interest on other borrowings 528



255



496

Total interest expense 4,780



4,370



3,453

Net interest income 63,708



63,407



58,549

Provision for loan losses 6,870



2,408



3,541

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 56,838



60,999



55,008

Noninterest income









Fees from other financial services 4,562



4,996



4,654

Fee income on deposit liabilities 5,078



5,530



5,189

Fee income on other financial products 1,593



1,977



1,654

Bank-owned life insurance 2,259



390



871

Mortgage banking income 614



94



613

Other income, net 458



492



436

Total noninterest income 14,564



13,479



13,417

Noninterest expense









Compensation and employee benefits 25,512



26,340



24,440

Occupancy 4,670



4,236



4,280

Data processing 3,738



3,681



3,464

Services 2,426



2,287



3,047

Equipment 2,064



1,801



1,728

Office supplies, printing and postage 1,360



1,580



1,507

Marketing 990



844



645

FDIC insurance 626



635



713

Other expense 3,854



4,341



4,101

Total noninterest expense 45,240



45,745



43,925

Income before income taxes 26,162



28,733



24,500

Income taxes 5,323



6,966



5,540

Net income $ 20,839



$ 21,767



$ 18,960

Comprehensive income $ 27,091



$ 35,446



$ 6,885

OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)













Return on average assets 1.18



1.25



1.12

Return on average equity 13.09



14.08



12.58

Return on average tangible common equity 15.03



16.23



14.57

Net interest margin 3.99



3.95



3.76

Efficiency ratio 57.80



59.50



61.04

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding 0.39



0.37



0.28

As of period end









Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment 0.83



0.56



0.53

Allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding 1.12



1.08



1.14

Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.05



7.95



7.66

Tier-1 leverage ratio 8.7



8.7



8.6

Total capital ratio 13.9



13.9



14.0

Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions) $ 18.0



$ 14.0



$ 10.9



This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.







American Savings Bank, F.S.B. BALANCE SHEETS DATA (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

March 31, 2019



December 31, 2018

Assets







Cash and due from banks

$ 136,585



$ 122,059

Interest-bearing deposits

31,703



4,225

Investment securities







Available-for-sale, at fair value

1,348,263



1,388,533

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

140,203



141,875

Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank, at cost

9,434



9,958

Loans held for investment

4,858,180



4,843,021

Allowance for loan losses

(54,297)



(52,119)

Net loans

4,803,883



4,790,902

Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value

8,136



1,805

Other

501,970



486,347

Goodwill

82,190



82,190

Total assets

$ 7,062,367



$ 7,027,894

Liabilities and shareholder's equity







Deposit liabilities–noninterest-bearing

$ 1,879,244



$ 1,800,727

Deposit liabilities–interest-bearing

4,326,415



4,358,125

Other borrowings

89,870



110,040

Other

122,651



124,613

Total liabilities

6,418,180



6,393,505

Commitments and contingencies







Common stock

1



1

Additional paid in capital

347,877



347,170

Retained earnings

328,125



325,286

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefits







Net unrealized losses on securities $ (14,984)



$ (24,423)



Retirement benefit plans (16,832)

(31,816)

(13,645)

(38,068)

Total shareholder's equity

644,187



634,389

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$ 7,062,367



$ 7,027,894



This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.

