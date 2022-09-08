American Securities Acquires Meridian Adhesives Group from Arsenal Capital Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Securities LLC ("American Securities") and Arsenal Capital Partners ("Arsenal") today announced that an affiliate of American Securities has acquired Meridian Adhesives Group ("Meridian" or the "Company"), in partnership with the management team and funds affiliated with Arsenal. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Meridian is a leading producer of high-performance advanced adhesives for electronics, infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The Company sells a broad portfolio of chemistries and focuses on niche applications that require custom solutions and complex formulations. Meridian operates 25 facilities and serves over 5,000 customers in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Company is headquartered in Houston, TX and employs approximately 560 people globally.

"We are grateful for the support of Arsenal over the past four years as we established Meridian as the go-to solution provider in the industry," said Dan Pelton, Chief Executive Officer of Meridian. "We are excited about Meridian's next phase of growth and our new partnership with American Securities."

"The time that we have spent evaluating and investing in companies in the adhesives space gives us immense appreciation for Meridian's leadership positions in attractive and growing end markets and applications," commented Scott Wolff, a Managing Director of American Securities. "We are excited to support the Company's organic growth and M&A strategies, innovation, and continued operational excellence so that Meridian can continue to solve problems for its customers."

"Meridian's growth has been a result of focusing on positive long-term trends in technologies and end markets, coupled with hard work from a talented leadership team and employee base," said Roy Seroussi, an Investment Partner of Arsenal. "We look forward to our continued partnership with the Company and American Securities as we build a leading, global adhesives company."

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as financial advisors to American Securities and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel. Citi and Moelis & Company LLC acted as financial advisors to Meridian and Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP served as legal counsel with respect to the transaction.

About Meridian Adhesives Group

Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesive technologies. With a broad portfolio of dynamic solutions, Meridian serves the electronics, infrastructure, and industrial (flooring, packaging, and product assembly) markets. The group's operations are located in the Americas, EMEA and Asia, with a multitude of sales/service offices worldwide that are positioned to serve Meridian's global customer base. For more information, visit https://meridianadhesives.com.

About American Securities LLC

Based in New York with an office in Shanghai, American Securities is a leading U.S. private equity firm that invests in market-leading North American companies with annual revenues generally ranging from $200 million to $2 billion. American Securities and its affiliates have more than $26 billion under management. For more information, visit www.american-securities.com.

About Arsenal Capital Partners

Arsenal Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in industrial growth and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds totaling over $10 billion, completed more than 250 platform and add-on acquisitions, and achieved more than 30 realizations. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value-add. For more information, visit www.arsenalcapital.com.

