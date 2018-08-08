American Signal Corporation Seeking Notification Partnerships with College, Healthcare Campus

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Signal Corporation (ASC), a worldwide leader in the engineering and manufacturing of mass notification and alert systems, announced a new community mass notification partnership program, and is seeking potential partners to join it.

ASC will be partnering with college campuses and healthcare campuses. As part of the partnership, ASC will design and/or enhance these campus's mass notification capabilities by investing more than $100,000 worth of ASC mass notification solutions, to include indoor, outdoor equipment and software platforms, at each selected partner campus.

"We are thrilled to introduce our brand new partnership program, which will help us expand mass notification capabilities on college and healthcare campuses across the country," said Richard Roe, Executive Vice President at American Signal Corporation. "This is a unique opportunity for colleges and healthcare organizations to increase safety at their campuses and get all the equipment they need to make that happen."

ASC will work with the selected partners to understand their environment and together work to engineer a comprehensive solution to address each campus's mass notification needs. ASC will look to grow the relationship with each campus by continuing to maintain and upgrade technologies to ensure the campus partner's safety concerns are addressed.

Applications for the program will be opening soon. ASC will announce partner finalists from each category by October 31, 2018.

"We are looking forward to assisting our new partners as they look to strengthen their mass notification capabilities," said Roe. "As safety issues rise in the school and work place, we believe it's important for us to give back to our neighbors and help them increase their safety through providing the best and latest mass notification technology."

For more information about American Signal Corporation's mass notification technologies and its upcoming partner program and applications, visit https://www.americansignal.com/partnerships-application.

American Signal Corporation (ASC) is a leading designer and manufacturer of mass notification solutions, combining advanced engineering, innovative software and state-of-the-art equipment with an extraordinary record of longevity and expertise in the field. We aim to save lives every day.

