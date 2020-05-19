American Skin Association Announces Research Achievement Awards Paul Bergstresser, MD 2020 Recipient Of David Martin Carter Mentor Award

NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Skin Association (ASA) has announced the recipients of the 2020 David Martin Carter Mentor Award and the 2020 Research Achievement Awards.

Since 1989, ASA's David Martin Carter Mentor Award has honored members of the dermatology community who embody the characteristics that made the late Dr. David Martin Carter an inspiration to many dermatologists, investigators, colleagues and medical students throughout the world. Dr. Carter and ASA's late founder, Dr. George Hambrick, were dear friends who worked tirelessly to grow the organization into a leading force to defeat melanoma, skin cancer and other skin diseases.

This year, the David Martin Carter Mentor Award is being presented to Dr. Paul Bergstresser of UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. For over five decades, Dr. Bergstresser has influenced the field of dermatology as a distinguished researcher, mentor and educator. He has served on the faculty of the UT Southwestern Medical School since 1976, where he is currently Professor Emeritus. Under his leadership, the Department of Dermatology received a National Institutes of Health Skin Disease Research Center Grant for three cycles (15 years). He is also a notable author and editor, having worked on hundreds of scholarly texts and articles. His current research concerns the early diagnosis of melanoma.

"Congratulations to Dr. Paul Bergstresser and the 2020 Research Achievement Award recipients! ASA is honored to continue to recognize these outstanding physicians in the dermatological community for their crucial work," said Howard P. Milstein, Chairman of ASA.

Dr. David Norris, President of ASA, said, "We are delighted to present the 2020 David Martin Carter Mentor Award to Dr. Paul Bergstresser. Dr. Bergstresser is a renowned researcher and educator, and the 29th honoree to receive this prestigious award. Throughout his distinguished research career, he has prepared a generation of young scientists for careers in dermatology."

Recent recipients of the David Martin Carter Mentor Award include: Dr. Gerald Lazarus of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine (2014), Dr. Howard Baden of Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital (2015), Dr. Barbara Gilchrest of Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital (2016), Dr. Richard Edelson of Yale School of Medicine (2017), Dr. Kathleen Green of Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University (2018), Dr. Luis Diaz of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill (2019) and Dr. John Stanley of the University of Pennsylvania, (2019).

ASA's Research Achievement Awards were instituted in 1989 to identify established scientists in investigative dermatology and cutaneous biology. This year, ASA recognized those who have greatly advanced work related to autoimmunity and inflammation, skin cancer and melanoma, psoriasis, vitiligo and pigment cell biology, public policy and medical education, and for the first time in the history of the awards, discovery.

The following Research Achievement Awards were presented:

Marcus Bosenberg, MD, PhD

Yale University

Research Achievement Award in Vitiligo and Pigment Cell Biology

Howard Y. Chang, MD, PhD

Stanford University

Inaugural Research Achievement Award in Discovery

Emma Guttman-Yassky, MD, PhD

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Research Achievement Award in Autoimmunity and Inflammation

Samuel Hwang MD, PhD

UC Davis School of Medicine

Research Achievement Award in Psoriasis

David Peng, MD, MPH

University of Southern California

Research Achievement Award in Public Policy and Medical Education

Hensin Tsao, MD, PhD

Harvard Medical School/Massachusetts General Hospital

Research Achievement Award in Skin Cancer and Melanoma

"We are so pleased to present the Research Achievement Awards this year to such exceptional doctors. Drs. Bosenberg, Chang, Guttman-Yassky, Hwang, Peng and Tsao have all made tremendous contributions in their respective fields. ASA is proud to celebrate their brilliant achievements," said Dr. Norris.

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION

ASA is a unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians and scientists, and has evolved over three decades into a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, skin cancer and important inflammatory and genetic skin diseases. Established to serve the now more than 100 million Americans – one third of the U.S. population – afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health – particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease. For more information, visit americanskin.org.

SOURCE American Skin Association

Related Links

http://www.americanskin.org

