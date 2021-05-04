American Society for Preventive Cardiology to Partner with Vindico Medical Education for CE Educational Symposium: Saving the Hearts of Women with Prevention

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC) is thrilled to partner with Vindico Medical Education on an educational symposium: Saving the Hearts of Women with Prevention during the ASPC 2021 Virtual Summit on CVD Prevention: Protecting the Heart of One and All.

Erin Michos, MD, MHS, FASPC Co-Chair Co-Editor in Chief, American Journal of Preventive Cardiology Martha Gulati, MD, MS, FASPC Co-Chair President-Elect, American Society for Preventive Cardiology

This initiative is an important addition to the ASPC 2021 Virtual Summit, aligning with its overall theme of inclusion. The educational symposium will be led by world-renowned experts in preventive cardiology and women's health, offering a comprehensive look into the field's challenges, risk factors, primary and secondary prevention, and practical applications. The goal is to present critical information and clinical applications to health care professionals to provide the best care for their female patients.

"Some risk factors such as diabetes, smoking, and mental stress may impact women's heart health more so than men. Additionally, women have unique risk factors for cardiovascular disease across their lifespan related to pregnancy, hormones, and menopause that men do not experience. It is important that clinicians recognize these 'risk-enhancing factors' that place certain women at higher risk," said Erin Michos, MD, MHS, FASPC, Co-Editor in Chief of the American Journal of Preventive Cardiology and one of the Chairs of this session.

"The cardiovascular health of women remains a priority for the ASPC. Mortality from cardiovascular disease is on the rise again in women, and this is partially related to an increase in maternal morbidity—with the most common cause of maternal death being the result of a cardiovascular complication. Our society continues to fail women in relation to their heart health, particularly the most vulnerable women. Discrimination based on sex leads to cardiovascular health disadvantages for women. In addition, social determinants of women's health further contribute to the poorer outcomes we see in terms of preserving the cardiovascular health of women. Therefore, this initiative is extremely important to bring awareness, define the challenges, and present treatment options for health care professionals to provide better clinical care of all women," said Martha Gulati, MD, MS, FASPC, President-Elect, ASPC and Co-Chair of this educational activity.

We hope you join us at the ASPC 2021 Virtual Summit and look forward to your participation in this CE program.

