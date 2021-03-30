American Specialty Health Named Among the Best and Brightest Companies in San Diego and Fort Worth

SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Diego and Fort Worth offices of American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH) have again been named among the Best and Brightest Companies in the nation by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).

ASH's San Diego office was recognized as the "Best of the Best Wellness Provider" Elite Winner for the second consecutive year, and also received "San Diego's Best and Brightest in Wellness" Award for the fifth consecutive year.

ASH's Fort Worth office received its second consecutive award as one of the area's "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For." These awards recognize ASH as a leader for its innovative and thoughtful approach to creating a work environment that champions a culture of integrity, engagement, and good health.

"We're so pleased to be recognized again for our commitment to a culture that enriches our employees' lives by setting the highest standards for employee development, communication, engagement, health and safety, and much more," said ASH Vice President of Human Resources Kristin Bragg. "Our teams were especially tested this year during the pandemic. We're extremely proud that this challenge did not diminish our ability to respond, but instead reinforced our abilities to pivot quickly and thoughtfully to meet the situation. As a key national provider of fitness, wellness, and other health benefit services for many of the nation's top health plans and employer groups, we responded by launching new programs and expanding capabilities to support the needs of our clients, members, and business partners, while simultaneously supporting our 1,300 employees as they transitioned to a work-from-home setting."

"Throughout 2020, the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® demonstrated leadership and forward thinking as they pivoted their businesses and workforces through Covid-19, and were a voice for important actions regarding race relations and employee wellbeing," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

Award winners were evaluated based on key measures in various categories, including: Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; and Strategic Company Performance.

ASH was founded in 1987 with just $4,000 in seed money and has grown into a half-billion-dollar company with more than 1,300 employees serving more than 50 million members nationwide.

About the Best and Brightest

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program of the National Association for Business Resources, providing the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices, and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives, and building a stronger community as a whole.

About the Best and Brightest In Wellness

The Best and Brightest in Wellness® celebrates those companies that are making their businesses healthy, the lives of their employees better, and the community a healthier to place to live. The Best and Brightest program provides yearlong education, benchmarking, assessment tools and interaction among the best employers throughout the Unites States.

About American Specialty Health

American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH) is one of the nation's premier independent and privately-owned specialty health organizations offering technology-enabled benefits management services, including musculoskeletal health provider networks and programs, fitness center networks and exercise programs, and health management solutions for health plans, insurance carriers, employers, and others. With offices in Carmel (Indianapolis), IN, San Diego, CA, Fort Worth, TX, and Columbia, SC, ASH has more than 1,300 employees. ASH administers benefits for over 50 million members nationwide and has consumer self-pay programs for over 155 million members. For more information about ASH, visit www.ashcompanies.com or call 800-848-3555. Follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter at @ASHCompanies.

