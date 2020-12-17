American Streetwear Brand Change of Heart Launches Today, December 17th

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American streetwear brand Change of Heart is launching on their website today, December 17th. Based in NYC, Change of Heart is a sophisticated, thoughtfully designed streetwear line that is aspirational while being mindfully produced to be attainable to the communities and cultures that inspire it.

Change of Heart is the brainchild of entrepreneur and tastemaker Jesse Baer, who co-founded one of New York's most popular and successful bars, Common Ground. Baer has teamed up with fashion industry heavyweight Travis Anderson who was instrumental in launching Justin Bieber's Drew House line (and has worked with brands such as Palace and Brain Dead), and longtime friend Joe Ferraro, a passionate streetwear aficionado. The brand is backed by renowned entrepreneur Andy Stenzler, who most recently co-founded Rumble Boxing, WME partner James Rubin, and former fashion executive Ashley Calandra.

Change of Heart's mission is to create well-designed streetwear that is within the reach of more than a select few. The brand is committed to producing the collection in a way that treads lightly on the earth's resources and the human beings that make it. As a brand inspired by the streets, Change of Heart believes in connecting with and contributing to urban communities through grassroots action. The founders will begin by working with Los Angeles Community Fridges, an independent network of refrigerators and pantries that provide food and supplies to those in need.

The debut 11-piece collection features essential garments elevated with high-quality fabrics, innovative treatments and considered details that come together to create a cohesive luxury experience. Prices range from $50 to $250.

T-shirts: $50 - $60

- Long-sleeve T-shirts: starting at $70

Sweatshirts/Hoodies: $120 - $150

- Pants/Sweatpants: $130 - $180

- Jackets: $250

The collection is exclusively available on Change of Heart's website: www.changeheart.com and follow along on Instagram at: @WeareChangeofHeart.

About Change of Heart:

Change of Heart is an American streetwear brand that represents a return to street-level. Our product is thoughtfully designed to be aspirational but intelligently produced to be attainable to the communities and cultures that inspire what we do. From our home base in New York City to Detroit to L.A. to London to Berlin to Shanghai to Tokyo to Johannesburg. Our mission is positive change through action and example. Our values are woven into everything we make and everything we do. We believe well-designed streetwear should be within the reach of more than a select few. We believe in producing it in a way that treads lightly on the earth's resources and the human beings that make it. As a brand inspired by the streets, we believe in connecting with and contributing to urban communities with consistent grassroots action. We will share our work to inform and inspire Change of Heart's friends and followers. Change is not a destination marked only by success, but a journey, often marked by struggle and setbacks. We believe that the grit and travail of the process is what makes change that much more powerful.

