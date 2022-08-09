American Technologies Network (ATN) Gives Back to Hunting Community with Significant Price Reductions

DORAL, Fla., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the month of August, ATN Corp. , a leading tech optics company that has revolutionized the great outdoors with its digital and thermal long-distance scope image products, is helping more hunters put meat in their freezers this fall with steeply discounted prices on its flagship thermal optic devices.

ATN Chairman, Founder and CMO Marc Vayn said as inflation and gas prices soar, he wanted to make ATN products even more accessible to outdoor enthusiasts.

ATN Corp.

"For many families, gathering outdoors and following hunting season is an important activity. When rising prices threaten so many other things in our lives, keeping these spaces and activities accessible is important," Vayn said, adding that ATN leveraged increased supplier volume discounts, passing the savings on to customers.

"As money has become tighter for many, instead of just keeping these profits, we want to help hunting and shooting enthusiasts save on gear they need for the upcoming hunting season," Vayn said. "ATN strives to provide the best electro-optics to the hunting community and listen and give back to the community that has supported us for so long."

Customers can purchase the flagship Thor 4 Series with savings from $200 to $700 on select models or various Thor LT and OTS 4T and OTS LT products for $100 off through ATN resellers or directly from ATNCORP.com through the end of the summer.

"Our hope is that this will help more people put food on their tables and get more high-quality equipment into more peoples' hands," ATN CEO James Munn said. "With American hunters spending around $3,000 each, annually, you can see how a savings of up to $700 is a huge deal for the audience we serve."

American Technology Network is an innovative industry leader and manufacturer of night vision and thermal Smart Optics products. Founded in 1995, ATN is known for creating high-quality products that enhance the outdoor experience and connect more people with nature. ATN Scopes offer user-friendly, Smart features, enabling users to record their experience and share them directly online with ease. Top-selling models include the X-Sight 4K Pro series, ThOR 4 series, ThOR LT series and the OTS LT series.

