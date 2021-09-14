American Technology Components Forms Partnership with NuCurrent

ELKHART Ind. and CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Technology Components (ATC) and NuCurrent announced today a partnership which will combine NuCurrent's superior wireless charging solutions and ATC's expertise and quality in manufacturing electronic subsystems. The partnership signals transformative innovation of new product categories including RV, marine and boating.

"ATC strives to be responsive to the advancement of technology, especially when we see how beneficial it can be for our customers," said Ross Nusbaum, Director of Sales and Marketing at ATC. "Because of the industry-leading charging speeds and range, this is going to transform how RV and boat manufacturers deploy wireless charging."

The new product line includes two EPP 15W Qi Extended Range Wireless Chargers. The wireless chargers leverage NuCurrent's MP-A17 transmitter design specification and their intellectual property for a production product that triples both the charge height and volume (compared to previous Qi standards) to provide a faster, more reliable charging experience for end-users.

ATC's charging solutions can be mounted under 9mm of non-metallic surfaces, opening up a host of sleek, durable and never-before-seen product integrations, including dashboards, bedside tables and kitchen countertops.

"The adoption of wireless power is growing at an exponential rate - and NuCurrent is proud to integrate our wireless power technologies into ATC's new line of products," said Tim Tumilty, EVP of Sales and Marketing at NuCurrent. "The potential for innovation in the RV, marine and boating space is particularly exciting - and just plain fun."

Historically, wireless charging has been an after-market feature added by customers themselves. Today, integrated wireless chargers manufactured by leading competitors are only able to charge with up to 3mm to 5mm of separation distance, leading to high manufacturing costs, increased likelihood of water and debris ingress, and more. ATC's wireless chargers are superior to the competition, as shown in the chart below.

ABOUT ATC

American Technology Components, Inc. is an innovative, custom manufacturer providing products and services across multiple industries. ATC manufactures Audio/Video Controls, Switch Controls, Electronic Controls, RF Controls, Interior and Exterior 12V Lighting, Wiper Systems and Components, 12V Accessories and Molded Convenience items.

The sales, engineering and production teams at American Technology Components, Inc. design and manufacture from concept to circuit design, and then from tooling to a tested and finished quality product. American Technology Components, Inc. is your one source manufacturer. With over 30 years in the custom electronics business, we have the experience and resources to achieve your product requirements.

ABOUT NUCURRENT

NuCurrent supplies Fortune 1000 companies and other high-flying product developers with wireless power technologies and product integration expertise. Our core technologies span magnetics, software and systems simulation. We have generated over 150 patents granted and pending globally, and unparalleled internal tools that enhance speed to market, improve product performance and mitigate major development risks. Our broad systems integration expertise supports manufacturers of appliances, smartphones, wearables, hearables, consumer electronics, medical devices, robotics, IoT, sporting equipment and other emerging product categories.

NuCurrent solutions are based on inductive and inductive resonant wireless power transfer which offers convenience, safety, efficiency, and enhanced user experience. Founded in 2009, we are a venture-backed company based in Chicago with offices in Hong Kong, San Diego and Bangalore. More information at www.nucurrent.com

