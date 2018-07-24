American Tin Ceilings enhances user experience in real-time with interactive design tool

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Tin Ceilings introduces the Visualizer Tool, an online interactive tool that lets customers test different design and color combinations for tin tiles. This tool combines the American Tin Ceilings' product catalog with real-life home images to let customers see their final project before purchasing.

"Our team uses this tool every day. It really helps our customers understand what their ceiling or backsplash will look like once the tiles are installed," said Spencer Chiaro, General Manager at American Tin Ceilings. "It helps you visualize color combinations and patterns without actually having them installed. It truly takes inspiration to the next level."

The conversion rate for those who used the visualizer nearly doubled, which in turn has increased customer satisfaction with a significant reduction in returns. The interactive components include images of kitchen backsplashes, accent walls and ceilings. Once a user has picked their background, they can then pick a tin tile pattern and color combination that suits their style.

"This truly takes the guesswork out of designing a space," said Alison McPherson, senior ecommerce and marketing manager. "We have people of all design backgrounds being able to easily use this in their space, or with their clients. You can now tweak your designs with our entire product catalog until you feel comfortable with your choice."

For more information on American Tin Ceilings' Visualizer Tool, click here.

About American Tin Ceilings:

American Tin Ceilings, a business of Renovation Brands, is the manufacturer of designer tin ceiling tiles in Bradenton, Florida. American Tin Ceilings offers an extensive selection of tin panels for ceilings, walls, retail accents, and backsplashes for residential and commercial applications. With high-quality finishes, diverse patterns, competitive pricing, quick shipping, design support, and personalized service, American Tin Ceilings is the preferred manufacturer of tin ceiling tiles internationally.

About Renovation Brands:

Renovation Brands is the parent company of multiple fast growing home improvement product brands serving both residential and commercial customers in the renovation space. With a distinct focus and competence in the digital space, Renovation Brands is a top 500 e-retailer.

Renovation Brands is currently comprised of eight specialty eCommerce brands including American Tin Ceilings, Reggio Registers, Electric Fireplaces Direct, Mantels Direct, Electric Fireplaces Canada, Electric Heat Source, Baseboarders and RTA Cabinet Store.

SOURCE Renovation Brands

Related Links

www.renovationbrands.com

