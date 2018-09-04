American Tire Distributors Announces Next Step to Strengthen Financial Position as Company Continues Ongoing Transformation

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Tire Distributors, Inc. ("ATD" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with approximately 75% of its bondholders on the terms of a recapitalization that would reduce the Company's debt by approximately $1.1 billion and increase its financial flexibility as it continues its ongoing transformation. The terms of the agreement are substantially similar to those contemplated by the agreement in principle the Company previously announced on September 4, 2018. To implement the definitive agreement, the Company voluntarily filed for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the District of Delaware.

ATD's operations across its distribution network are continuing to serve customers without disruption as it moves through this process. The Company's National Tire Distributors ("NTD") subsidiary and its other Canadian subsidiaries are not part of the court-supervised process and continue to serve customers as they always have.

"Today we are announcing a positive, intentional and strategic next step as we move forward on a clear and expedited path to strengthen ATD's financial position and continue our successful, game-changing transformation," said Stuart Schuette, Chief Executive Officer of ATD. "We thank both our customers and manufacturer partners for the unwavering support that we have received over the last several weeks, which reflects our value proposition and our trusted relationships with them. As the industry continues to evolve, the actions we are taking will enable us to keep the power of choice alive for customers and continue serving them like no one else can."

Mr. Schuette continued, "We are as focused as ever on providing our customers with the unparalleled selection and service they have come to expect from us. We have momentum and are continuing our efforts to lead change in the industry. We look forward to continuing to introduce innovative technology, new programs and tools over the coming months that will enable our customers to drive traffic to their business, enhance their operations and maximize their profitability. Our company has seen many changes to the tire industry over the past 80 years, and we have always succeeded by remaining focused on supporting our customers across all channels, and the consumers they serve."

Mr Schuette concluded, "On behalf of ATD's leadership team, I would like to thank our associates, whose talent, hard work and dedication will continue to be the driving force behind ATD throughout this process."

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, which is subject to court approval:

Bondholders will receive 95% of new equity in the recapitalized company and existing equity holders will receive 5% of the new equity.

The Company intends to pay continuing manufacturer partners and vendors in full for existing claims.

The company intends to pay suppliers and vendors in full under normal terms for goods and services provided on or after the Chapter 11 filing date. In connection with the court-supervised process, the Company has received commitments that would provide continued access to the Company's revolving credit facility, plus $250 million in new financing, which, subject to court approval, will be available to support its ongoing operations.

Additional information is available on ATD's restructuring website at www.ATDrecapitalization.com or by calling ATD's restructuring hotline, toll-free in the U.S., at (866) 967-0495. For calls originating outside of the U.S., please dial +1 (310) 751-2695. Questions can also be submitted by email to ATDinfo@kccllc.com. Court filings and other documents related to the court-supervised proceedings are available on a separate website administered by ATD's claims agent, KCC, at www.kccllc.net/ATD.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel to ATD, AlixPartners LLP is serving as operational advisor and Moelis & Company LLC is serving as financial advisor.

About American Tire Distributors

American Tire Distributors is one of the largest independent suppliers of tires to the replacement tire market. It operates more than 140 distribution centers, including 25 distribution centers in Canada, serving approximately 80,000 customers across the U.S. and Canada. The Company offers an unsurpassed breadth and depth of inventory, frequent delivery and value-added services to tire and automotive service customers. American Tire Distributors employs approximately 5,000 associates across its distribution center network, including approximately 800 associates in Canada.

