American Tower and Ruckus Networks Announce First Commercial CBRS Deployment at ISM Raceway

"Our top priority is to provide fans with a thrilling, safe, world-class experience," said Craig Neeb, Executive Vice President, Chief Innovation and Development Officer, ISC. "We've made significant upgrades and enhancements to modernize ISM Raceway, and we believe the comprehensive Wi-Fi broadband and CBRS LTE network solution deployed by American Tower and ARRIS will provide the constant connectivity our fans need to enjoy and share their experience. It will also improve race-day communications for our partners and employees."

The new technology will debut alongside ISM Raceway's Opening Weekend on November 9, 10 and 11. The Raceway underwent a two-year, $178 million modernization project to make it one of the premiere motorsports and entertainment destinations. The weekend will feature multiple races, anchored by the Monster Energy NASCAR® Cup Series Can-Am 500.

"We are excited to work with ISC to bring the next generation of wireless connectivity to their nationally recognized motorsports parks," said Jake Rasweiler, Senior Vice President, Managed Networks, U.S. Tower, a division of American Tower Corporation. "As a leading provider of in-building and venue-based solutions, we utilize best-in-class products to deliver fully managed, turnkey offerings that allow ISC to deliver exceptional end-user experiences with the required performance and reliability."

CBRS could be a game changer for wireless connectivity. It provides the opportunity to leverage 3.5 GHz spectrum to enable organizations to establish their own LTE networks. This makes it ideal for in-building and public space applications where cellular signals are weak, or spectrum is limited, but data demand is not. Ruckus® Networks™, an ARRIS company, was the first to secure Federal Communication Commission (FCC) CBRS certification for their indoor and outdoor LTE Access Points (APs). The ISM Raceway solution deployed by American Tower includes the Federated Wireless Spectrum Controller and the Ruckus Q710 and Q910 LTE APs. American Tower also installed the Ruckus T310 series and T610 series outdoor 802.11ac APs.

"ARRIS excels in providing world-class connectivity solutions to large public venues, and we are proud to add ISM Raceway to that list," said Tim O'Loughlin, President of U.S. Sales, Global Marketing, and Customer Operations, ARRIS. "With our Ruckus products on-site, NASCAR fans will have better connectivity to upload and download content like videos, photos and apps -- or engage on social media -- allowing them to be just as fast as their favorite driver out on the race track."

The deployment at ISM Raceway is part of ARRIS's multi-track agreement with ISC to bring high-speed Wi-Fi to the fans, staff, and crews who support the events. ARRIS previously worked with ISC to install carrier-class Ruckus Wi-Fi products at Daytona International Speedway.

