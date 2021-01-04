American Trailer Rental Group Announces Acquisition of Arizona Storage Rental

Today we are proud to announce ATRG has completed the acquisition of Arizona Storage Rental, (ASR) based in Phoenix, Arizona, with additional locations in Flagstaff and Tucson. This transaction closed on December 31 st , 2020.

Thanks to the continued support of our equity sponsor, Milton Street Capital (www.miltonstreetcap.com) and the outstanding work of our associates across all of our locations, we are pursuing an aggressive growth strategy that is rooted in both acquisitions and greenfield pursuits.

Today's announcement represents our fifth acquisition since Milton Street's formation of the American Trailer Rental Group in June of 2017. This event, coupled with our greenfield initiatives, brings our total number of rental locations to 13 and our rental fleet is now approaching 16,000 units.

Arizona Storage Rental was founded in 1979 with a single location in Phoenix, and later opened a location in Flagstaff in 1980. Given the success in Phoenix and Flagstaff, the business ultimately expanded to Tucson in 2004. These three locations have over 3,000 units in their fleet.

We are also pleased to announce that ASR and industry veteran John Schlueter will join our team as the General Manager for these three additions to our footprint. John has 25+ years of experience in the trailer leasing/rental business. We are grateful for him to be a part of our leadership team.

ATRG CEO Jonathan Brooks said, "With the addition of Arizona Storage Rentals (ASR), ATRG continues its strategy to build a national family of brands supporting our customers throughout their supply chains with high quality storage, cartage and over the road trailer solutions. Building upon the 40+ year heritage of ASR we are excited to enter the high growth Southwest region of the US. Terri Hackett and the team at ASR have built a wonderful, customer centric business. We are committed to being good stewards of the foundation that has been established as we focus on growing the ASR brand."

