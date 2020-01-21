American Vegetarian Association Again Honors Eggland's Best Eggs With 'Highly Recommended' Certification

"At the American Vegetarian Association, we have strict vegetarian guidelines that all certified products are required to meet," said Len Torine, Executive Director at the American Vegetarian Association. "We've awarded our certification to Eggland's Best for the past 15 years due to the brand's commitment to providing customers with a superior product with the best quality, freshness, taste and nutrition."

The AVA was formed to promote the interests of individuals and organizations involved in the preservation and distribution of vegetarian ideas and products. The AVA's primary goal is to create a widely recognized certification program to allow vegetarian-minded people to make the best choices when seeking vegetarian options.

"It's a great honor to be the only egg brand to be certified by the American Vegetarian Association after all these years," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "At Eggland's Best, we strive to provide our fans with the best taste, nutrition and freshness. Recognition from this prestigious association year after year reaffirms our commitment to providing the only egg with superior nutrition and taste for vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

"Certifications like this from the American Vegetarian Association are extremely beneficial because they make it much easier for consumers to instantly recognize healthy, quality products that meet strict vegetarian guidelines," said Dawn Jackson Blatner, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist. "I only recommend Eggland's Best eggs to my clients and serve them to my family because of their consistently great taste and superior nutrition compared to ordinary eggs."

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, deviled egg kits, hard-cooked snacks, and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About The American Vegetarian Association

The American Vegetarian Association (AVA) was created to promote the interests and concerns of individuals and organizations involved in the preservation, propagation, and distribution of vegetarian ideas and products. The primary goal of the AVA is to provide a widely recognized certification program which will enable vegetarian-minded people to make accurate food choices, being certain they can be confident in their selection, and that of the manufacturer's claims. For more information, visit www.amerveg.org

SOURCE Eggland's Best

Related Links

http://www.egglandsbest.com

