American Vegetarian Association Honors Eggland's Best Eggs With 'Highly Recommended' Certification

"At the American Vegetarian Association, we have strict vegetarian guidelines that all certified products are required to meet," said Len Torine, Executive Director at the American Vegetarian Association. "We've awarded our certification to Eggland's Best for the past 14 years due to the brand's commitment to providing customers with the best quality, freshness, taste and nutrition."

The AVA was formed to promote the interests of individuals and organizations involved in the preservation and distribution of vegetarian ideas and products. The AVA's primary goal is to create a widely recognized certification program to allow vegetarian-minded people to make accurate choices when seeking vegetarian options.

"It's a great honor to be the only egg brand to be certified by the American Vegetarian Association," said Charlie Lanktree, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "At Eggland's Best, we strive to provide our fans with the best taste, nutrition and freshness. Recognition from this prestigious association year after year reaffirms our commitment to providing the only egg with superior nutrition and taste for vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer.

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness, and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best (EB) is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Due to the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness, and variety, Eggland's Best eggs have won over 100 awards & honors. Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received numerous awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB shell eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, and organic varieties. EB also offers hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, deviled egg kits, hard-cooked snacks, and is certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About The American Vegetarian Association

The American Vegetarian Association (AVA) was created to promote the interests and concerns of individuals and organizations involved in the preservation, propagation, and distribution of vegetarian ideas and products. The primary goal of the AVA is to provide a widely recognized certification program which will enable vegetarian-minded people to make accurate food choices, being certain they can be confident in their selection, and that of the manufacturer's claims. For more information, visit www.amerveg.org

SOURCE Eggland's Best

Related Links

http://www.egglandsbest.com

