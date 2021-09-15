American Veterans Group to support employment transition programs for veterans

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Veterans Group, Wall Street's first and only public benefit corporation, is collaborating with Wells Fargo to fund programs that provide transition and employment assistance for veterans.

Together, American Veterans Group and Wells Fargo have donated to the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, which will help the non-profit organization align recently discharged military personnel, veterans and their spouses with suitable and satisfying employment. The gift will help 500 veterans transition to the civilian workforce.

The donation will allow the agency's Transition & Employment team to help individuals through a multi-step process from assessing needs, helping develop resumes and interview skills, to connecting them with potential employers, among other coaching and wellness services. The team collaborates with employers, military installations, and community partners to ensure success.

"Mt. Carmel's holistic approach to providing wellness and career services to the veteran community is truly exceptional," said Ben Biles, co-founder and chief executive officer of American Veterans Group. "Collaborating with Wells Fargo to support this worthy cause will ensure they can continue the work they are doing to empower the lives of veterans and strengthen the communities in which they live."

American Veterans Group is a social-impact investment banking firm that dedicates 25% of its earnings to support veterans causes. The gift to Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center was made possible by American Veterans Group's investment banking relationship with Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo has included American Veterans Group as co-manager on several debt offerings during the past year-and-a-half.

"Wells Fargo is committed to empowering military communities to effectively navigate life's transitions to achieve ongoing career and financial success," said Sean Passmore, head of military initiatives for Wells Fargo. "We are proud to support Mt. Carmel's career transition program that makes it easy for veterans and their families to access critical resources needed to achieve success."

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center provides transition and employment assistance, behavioral health and wellness, supportive services, connection to community resources, and safe event space for veterans, military members and their families. Their services are free and confidential and open to veterans of all eras regardless of discharge status.

"The majority of transitioning service members have numerous fears, doubts and concerns about their level of preparedness to transition to the civilian workforce," said Robert McLaughlin, Executive Director of Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center. "We are extremely grateful to Wells Fargo and American Veterans Group for recognizing the valuable work our organization is doing to help veterans transition to civilian life and find meaningful employment. Their collective gift will make it possible for our Transition & Employment team to continue to offer support to members of the veteran community as they pivot to civilian life."

About American Veterans Group

American Veterans Group, PBC, is a military veteran-owned, social impact-focused broker dealer that delivers value to institutional clients while providing meaningful philanthropic support to the military veteran community. The company reinvests 25% of its earnings in national and local military veteran non-profit organizations that provide worthy services and support to one of America's most vulnerable, at-risk populations. As Wall Street's only public benefit corporation, American Veterans Group empowers institutional clients to partner in its social mission while enabling them to remain focused on key business objectives and goals. To learn more about American Veterans Group, visit their website at www.americanvetsgroup.com .

About Mt. Carmel Veteran Service Center

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center provides transition and employment assistance, behavioral health and wellness, supportive services, connection to community resources, and safe event space for veterans, military members and their families.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is the leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune's 2021 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

Media Contacts:

For American Veterans Group

Mark Kroeger

The Boldsquare Group

(513) 236-3109

[email protected]

For Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center

Alexa Gromko

AdPro 360 Communications Director

719-360-8401

[email protected]

SOURCE American Veterans Group

Related Links

http://www.americanvetsgroup.com

