American Waterways Operators Announces Spotlight On Video Highlighting the Tugboat, Towboat and Barge Industry

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Waterways Operators recently announced the release of a video highlighting the importance of the country's tugboat, towboat and barge industry.

The video – part of the Spotlight On educational video series – discusses the vital contributions of the American tugboat, towboat and barge industry to our nation's economy and security. Released as AWO celebrates its 75th anniversary as the industry trade association, "Spotlight On: America's Tugboat, Towboat and Barge Industry" began airing on PBS affiliate stations across the country this summer.

"Barge transportation is the unsung hero of America's transportation system," AWO's Executive Vice President & COO Jennifer Carpenter explains in the video. "Most Americans haven't seen a barge, or a towboat, or a tugboat, but benefit from barge transportation every day."

AWO President & CEO Tom Allegretti commented: "Every day, the men and women of the tugboat, towboat and barge industry work tirelessly as a driving force behind our nation's economy and as partners to help secure our nation's waterways. We are excited that this video will help tell their tremendous story to Americans across the country."

The American Waterways Operators is the national trade association representing the tugboat, towboat and barge industry, which operates on the rivers, the Great Lakes, and along the coasts and in the harbors of the United States. Barge transportation serves the nation as the safest, most environmentally friendly and most economical mode of freight transportation. For more information visit www.americanwaterways.com.

