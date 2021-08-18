American Waterways Operators Presents Second Annual Safety Award to Arcosa Marine

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, the American Waterways Operators' ("AWO") Tankering & Barge Operations Subcommittee presented AWO affiliate member Arcosa Marine Products, Inc. ("Arcosa Marine") with the subcommittee's second annual safety award. Arcosa received this award for the design and construction of its new ARC-TB-30K (30K Clean Tank Barge), the goal of which is to enhance personnel safety and environmental protection through physical barge improvements and a new technology platform.

The award was presented during AWO's Summer Safety Committees' meeting in Chicago by the Subcommittee's chairman, Team Services, LLC, CEO Jim Fletcher, to Arcosa Marine's Executive Vice President Neal Langdon.

Antonio Carrillo, President and CEO of Arcosa, Inc. said, "In our effort to further advance the integration of innovation and safety into the products we manufacture, I challenged our Marine group to build a tank barge with improved safety and remote monitoring features to better serve our customers. I am proud of this safety award from AWO, which demonstrates that our team met the challenge and is a driving force for innovation in the tank barge industry."

Kerry Cole, Group President at Arcosa, who has direct oversight of Arcosa Marine, stated, "I want to thank the AWO Tankering and Barge Subcommittee for choosing Arcosa Marine for the 2nd Annual Safety Award. We place safety and environmental sustainability at the top of our list in all that we do and plan to continue building on our successful efforts leading innovation for industry. Our entire team of professionals, from those involved at inception of this barge to the craftsmen who built it, all did a great job and should be commended."

AWO President & CEO Jennifer Carpenter stated: "Arcosa Marine is highly deserving of this award and has exemplified leadership, innovation, and commitment to safety with its new ARC-TB-30K construction and technology. The Tankering & Barge Operations Subcommittee continues to do great work to raise awareness and improve safety for maritime personnel and AWO is proud of the advances both the Subcommittee and our members like Arcosa are making in this area."

Other nominees included Canal Terminal Company, nominated for soliciting feedback from tankering personnel following each transfer occurrence in order to identify opportunities for improvement at their respective docks; Energy Transfer Marine Group, nominated for efforts to proactively improve mooring arrangements, access/egress concerns and other safety issues; Genesis Marine, nominated for enhancing fall overboard prevention by developing practicable and functional solutions; and Kirby Inland Marine, nominated for enhancing fall overboard prevention by developing practicable and functional fall overboard prevention solutions.

The first annual Subcommittee on Tankering & Barge Operations safety award was presented last year to AWO affiliate member CITGO Petroleum Corporation's Lake Charles, LA. Marine Department and facility.

About American Waterways Operators:

The American Waterways Operators is the national trade association representing the tugboat, towboat and barge industry, which operates on the rivers, the Great Lakes, and along the coasts and in the harbors of the United States. Barge transportation serves the nation as the safest, most environmentally friendly and most economical mode of freight transportation. www.americanwaterways.com

About Arcosa Marine Products, Inc.:

Arcosa Marine Products, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of barges used to transport cargo on U.S. inland waterways. Arcosa Marine Products manufactures dry cargo barges, including flat-deck and hopper barges, that are used to transport a variety of products including grain, coal, and aggregates. Arcosa Marine Products also manufactures tank barges that carry petroleum, fertilizer, ethanol, chemicals, and other liquid cargoes. It is the largest U.S. manufacturer of fiberglass hopper barge covers used primarily on grain barges. Under the brand name NABRICO® and WINTECH, Arcosa Marine Products provides a full line of deck hardware to the marine industry, including hatches, castings, and winches for towboats and dock facilities. www.arcosamarine.com

