American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Results

WINCHESTER, Va., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) (the "Company") today announced results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2019.

Net sales for the fourth fiscal quarter increased 0.4% to $407 million compared with the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. Net sales for the current fiscal year increased 32% to $1,645 million from the prior fiscal year. The Company experienced growth in the builder channel and independent dealers and distributors channel during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. The current fiscal year results include eight incremental months (May through December) of results from the Company's acquisition of RSI Home Products, Inc. ("RSI"), which closed December 29, 2017. Excluding the impact of the RSI acquisition, the Company experienced growth in all channels during fiscal year 2019 versus the comparable prior year period.

Net income was $22.0 million ($1.30 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year compared with $19.1 million ($1.08 per diluted share) in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. Net income for the current quarter was positively impacted by lower interest expense and taxes. Net income for the current fiscal year was $83.7 million ($4.83 per diluted share) compared with $63.1 million ($3.77 per diluted share) for the prior fiscal year. Adjusted EPS per diluted share was $1.87 for the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year compared with $1.64 in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year and $6.91 for the current fiscal year compared with $5.24 for the prior fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth fiscal quarter was $63.8 million, or 15.7% of net sales, compared to $65.3 million, or 16.1% of net sales, for the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA for the current fiscal year was $244.9 million, or 14.9% of net sales, compared to $175.8 million, or 14.1% of net sales, for the prior fiscal year. The increase in the current fiscal year is primarily due to the inclusion of eight incremental months of results for RSI.

"Volatility by channel continued into our fourth fiscal quarter," said Cary Dunston, Chairman and CEO. "We experienced solid growth in the builder channel, and independent dealer and distributor channel, however the home center channel proved to be challenging. Despite the lower growth and market cost headwinds, we continued to gain cost leverage through our integration work and are pleased with our adjusted EBITDA performance. Despite the quarter-to-quarter uncertainty in the market, we remain very confident in the underlying industry fundamentals and our ability to grow in all channels."

Cash provided by operating activities for the current fiscal year was $190.8 million. Free cash flow totaled $151.5 million for the current fiscal year. The Company paid down $120.0 million of its term loan facility during the current fiscal year and repurchased 745,232 shares of common stock at a cost of $50.0 million.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets. Its products are sold on a national basis directly to home centers, builders and through a network of independent dealers and distributors. At April 30, 2019, the Company operated eighteen manufacturing facilities in the United States and Mexico and eight primary service centers located throughout the United States.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have presented certain financial measures in this press release which have not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP are provided below following the financial highlights under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Safe harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors that may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company's future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

AMERICAN WOODMARK CORPORATION















Unaudited Financial Highlights















(in thousands, except share data)















Operating Results

























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





April 30

April 30





2019

2018

2019

2018



















Net sales

$ 407,399

$ 405,887

$ 1,645,319

$ 1,250,274 Cost of sales & distribution

320,277

316,692

1,298,846

994,871 Gross profit

87,122

89,195

346,473

255,403 Sales & marketing expense

21,736

22,446

89,875

77,843 General & administrative expense

26,907

28,413

112,917

69,855 Restructuring charges

(74)

—

1,987

— Operating income

38,553

38,336

141,694

107,705 Interest expense, net

8,448

10,167

35,652

13,054 Other (income) expense, net

1,291

8

(4,846)

(109) Income tax expense

6,790

9,052

27,200

31,619 Net income

$ 22,024

$ 19,109

$ 83,688

$ 63,141



















Earnings Per Share:















Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

16,906,081

17,618,977

17,330,419

16,744,705



















Net income per diluted share

$ 1.30

$ 1.08

$ 4.83

$ 3.77

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)





April 30

April 30





2019

2018











Cash & cash equivalents

$ 57,656

$ 78,410 Investments - certificates of deposit

1,500

8,000 Customer receivables

125,901

136,355 Inventories

108,528

104,801 Income taxes receivable

1,009

25,996 Other current assets

11,441

10,805

Total current assets

306,035

364,367 Property, plant & equipment, net

208,263

218,102 Investments - certificates of deposit

—

1,500 Trademarks, net

5,555

8,889 Customer relationship intangibles, net

213,111

258,778 Goodwill

767,612

767,451 Other assets

29,355

26,258

Total assets

$ 1,529,931

$ 1,645,345











Current portion - long-term debt

$ 2,286

$ 4,143 Accounts payable & accrued expenses

147,304

166,312

Total current liabilities

149,590

170,455 Long-term debt

689,205

809,897 Deferred income taxes

64,749

71,563 Other liabilities

6,034

11,765

Total liabilities

909,578

1,063,680 Stockholders' equity

620,353

581,665

Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

$ 1,529,931

$ 1,645,345



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





Twelve Months Ended





April 30





2019

2018











Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 190,845

$ 86,775 Net cash used by investing activities

(37,923)

(44,316) Net cash used by financing activities

(173,676)

(141,027) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(20,754)

(98,568) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

78,410

176,978











Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 57,656

$ 78,410

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have reported our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In addition, we have discussed our financial results using the non-GAAP measures described below.

Management believes all of these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional means of analyzing the current period's results against the corresponding prior period's results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition, and not as a substitute for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EPS per diluted share

We use Adjusted EPS per diluted share in evaluating the performance of our business and profitability. Management believes that this measure provides useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing the Company's results by providing an indication of performance and profitability excluding the impact of unusual and/or non-cash items. We define Adjusted EPS per diluted share as diluted earnings per share excluding the per share impact of (1) expenses related to the RSI acquisition and subsequent restructuring charges, (2) inventory step-up amortization due to the increase in the fair value of inventory acquired through the RSI acquisition, (3) the amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks, (4) net gain on debt forgiveness and modification and (5) the tax benefit of RSI acquisition expenses and subsequent restructuring charges, the inventory step-up amortization, the net gain on debt forgiveness and modification and the amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks. The amortization of intangible assets is driven by the RSI acquisition and will recur in future periods. Management has determined that excluding amortization of intangible assets from our definition of Adjusted EPS per diluted share will better help it evaluate the performance of our business and profitability and we have also received similar feedback from some of our investors regarding the same.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin

We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin in evaluating the performance of our business, and we use each in the preparation of our annual operating budgets and as indicators of business performance and profitability. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin allow us to readily view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and identify strategies to improve operating performance.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted to exclude (1) income tax expense, (2) interest expense, net, (3) depreciation and amortization expense, (4) amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks, (5) expenses related to the RSI acquisition and subsequent restructuring charges, (6) inventory step-up amortization due to the increase in the fair value of inventory acquired through the RSI acquisition, (7) stock-based compensation expense, (8) gain/loss on asset disposals, (9) change in fair value of foreign exchange forward contracts and (10) net gain on debt forgiveness and modification. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, is useful for investors because management uses Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating the performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

Free cash flow

To better understand trends in our business, we believe that it is helpful to subtract amounts for capital expenditures consisting of cash payments for property, plant and equipment and cash payments for investments in displays from cash flows from continuing operations which is how we define free cash flow. Management believes this measure gives investors an additional perspective on cash flow from operating activities in excess of amounts required for reinvestment. It also provides a measure of our ability to repay our debt obligations.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are set forth on the following tables:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the GAAP Equivalents













Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



April 30

April 30 (in thousands)

2019

2018

2019

2018

















Net income (GAAP)

$ 22,024



$ 19,109



$ 83,688



$ 63,141

Add back:















Income tax expense

6,790



9,052



27,200



31,619

Interest expense, net

8,448



10,167



35,652



13,054

Depreciation and amortization expense

11,912



11,092



45,446



28,671

Amortization of customer relationship intangibles















and trademarks

12,250



12,250



49,000



16,333

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 61,424



$ 61,670



$ 240,986



$ 152,818

Add back:















Acquisition related expenses (1)

116



2,739



4,118



12,902

Inventory step-up amortization

—



—



—



6,334

Change in fair value of foreign exchange forward















contracts (2)

291



—



—



—

Net gain on debt forgiveness and modification (3)

(95)



—



(5,266)



—

Stock-based compensation expense

750



591



3,040



3,097

Loss on asset disposal

1,312



335



1,973



615

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 63,798



$ 65,335



$ 244,851



$ 175,766



















Net Sales

$ 407,399



$ 405,887



$ 1,645,319



$ 1,250,274

Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP)

15.7 %

16.1 %

14.9 %

14.1 %

(1) Acquisition related expenses are comprised of expenses related to the RSI acquisition and the subsequent restructuring charges that the Company incurred.

(2) In the normal course of business the Company is subject to risk from adverse fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. The Company manages these risks through the use of foreign exchange forward contracts. The changes in the fair value of the forward contracts are recorded in other expense (income) in the operating results.

(3) The Company had loans and interest forgiven relating to four separate economic development loans totaling $0.1 million and $5.5 million, for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019, respectively, and the Company incurred $0.3 million in loan modification expense in connection with an amendment to the credit agreement during fiscal year 2019.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income













Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



April 30

April 30 (in thousands, except share data)

2019

2018

2019

2018

















Net income (GAAP)

$ 22,024

$ 19,109

$ 83,688

$ 63,141 Add back:















Acquisition related expenses

116

2,739

4,118

12,902 Inventory step-up amortization

—

—

—

6,334 Amortization of customer relationship intangibles















and trademarks

12,250

12,250

49,000

16,333 Net gain on debt forgiveness and modification

(95)

—

(5,266)

— Tax benefit of add backs

(2,763)

(5,134)

(11,824)

(10,970) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$ 31,532

$ 28,964

$ 119,716

$ 87,740

















Weighted average diluted shares

16,906,081

17,618,977

17,330,419

16,744,705 Adjusted EPS per diluted share (Non-GAAP)

$ 1.87

$ 1.64

$ 6.91

$ 5.24

Free Cash Flow









Twelve Months Ended



April 30



2019

2018









Cash provided by operating activities

$ 190,845

$ 86,775 Less: Capital expenditures (1)

39,385

49,893 Free cash flow

$ 151,460

$ 36,882

(1) Capital expenditures consist of cash payments for property, plant and equipment and cash payments for investments in displays. During fiscal 2019 and 2018, approximately $6.7 million and $21.1 million, respectively, in cash outflows were incurred related to the new company headquarters.

