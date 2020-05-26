American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Results

WINCHESTER, Va., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) (the "Company") today announced results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2020.

Net sales for the fourth fiscal quarter decreased 2.0% to $399.2 million compared with the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. Net sales for fiscal 2020 increased 0.3% to $1,650.3 million from the prior fiscal year. The Company experienced growth in the builder channel during the fourth quarter and fiscal 2020, which was more than offset by declines in the home center and independent dealers and distributors channels during the fourth fiscal quarter and only partially offset during fiscal 2020.

Net income was $13.0 million ($0.77 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with $22.0 million ($1.30 per diluted share) in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was negatively impacted by lower sales, tariffs, particleboard supply disruption costs and expenses related to the temporary suspension of operations in our component plants in Mexico. All of the Company's manufacturing facilities and service centers, including the component plants in Mexico, are currently open and operating. Net income for fiscal 2020 was $74.9 million ($4.42 per diluted share) compared with $83.7 million ($4.83 per diluted share) for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Adjusted EPS per diluted share was $1.33 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with $1.87 in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year and $6.59 for fiscal 2020 compared with $6.91 for the prior fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth fiscal quarter was $53.4 million, or 13.4% of net sales, compared to $63.8 million, or 15.7% of net sales, for the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA for the current fiscal year was $236.0 million, or 14.3% of net sales, compared to $244.9 million, or 14.9% of net sales, for the prior fiscal year.

"We are very pleased with our overall performance, despite the challenges presented related to COVID-19," said Cary Dunston, Chairman and CEO. "Although we did experience limited disruption in our operations that impacted our ability to ship stock product, our teams have done an amazing job of creating safe working environments to allow us to continue to operate throughout the pandemic. While net revenue was down slightly for the quarter, we had nice growth in our builder business. In addition, demand on our stock business remains strong with our plants now fully operational."

Cash provided by operating activities for fiscal 2020 was $177.5 million and free cash flow totaled $136.8 million. The Company paid down $96.0 million of its term loan facility during fiscal 2020. As of April 30, 2020, the Company had $97.1 million of cash on hand with no term loan debt maturities until December 2022 plus access to $94.3 million of additional availability under our revolver.

Due to the ongoing market conditions related to COVID-19, the Company has taken steps during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and the first quarter of fiscal 2021 to reduce our expenses through a combination of permanent and temporary layoffs. These actions are expected to reduce overhead expenses by approximately $8 million on an annualized basis. The Company recognized a charge of $0.2 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and anticipates taking an additional charge of approximately $1.4 million for severance and related expenses during the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets. Its products are sold on a national basis directly to home centers, builders and through a network of independent dealers and distributors. At April 30, 2020, the Company operated eighteen manufacturing facilities in the United States and Mexico and eight primary service centers located throughout the United States.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have presented certain financial measures in this press release which have not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP are provided below following the financial highlights under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Safe harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors that may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company's future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

(AMWD – ER)

AMERICAN WOODMARK CORPORATION



















Unaudited Financial Highlights



















(in thousands, except share data)



















Operating Results

























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





April 30

April 30





2020

2019

2020

2019



















Net sales

$ 399,197



$ 407,399



$ 1,650,333



$ 1,645,319

Cost of sales & distribution

323,928



320,277



1,321,147



1,298,846



Gross profit

75,269



87,122



329,186



346,473

Sales & marketing expense

21,069



21,736



83,608



89,875

General & administrative expense

27,088



26,907



113,334



112,917

Restructuring charges

189



(74)



(18)



1,987



Operating income

26,923



38,553



132,262



141,694

Interest expense, net

6,579



8,448



29,027



35,652

Other (income) expense, net

3,386



1,291



2,687



(4,846)

Income tax expense

3,945



6,790



25,687



27,200



Net income

$ 13,013



$ 22,024



$ 74,861



$ 83,688





















Earnings Per Share:















Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

16,965,119



16,906,081



16,952,480



17,330,419





















Net income per diluted share

$ 0.77



$ 1.30



$ 4.42



$ 4.83



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)





April 30

April 30





2020

2019











Cash & cash equivalents

$ 97,059



$ 57,656

Investments - certificates of deposit

—



1,500

Customer receivables

106,344



125,901

Inventories

111,836



108,528

Income taxes receivable

—



1,009

Other current assets

9,933



11,441



Total current assets

325,172



306,035

Property, plant & equipment, net

203,824



208,263

Operating lease assets, net

127,668



—

Trademarks, net

2,222



5,555

Customer relationship intangibles, net

167,444



213,111

Goodwill

767,612



767,612

Other assets

28,864



29,355



Total assets

$ 1,622,806



$ 1,529,931













Current portion - long-term debt

$ 2,216



$ 2,286

Short-term operating lease liabilities

18,896



—

Accounts payable & accrued expenses

134,494



147,304



Total current liabilities

155,606



149,590

Long-term debt

594,921



689,205

Deferred income taxes

52,935



64,749

Long-term operating lease liabilities

112,454



—

Other liabilities

6,352



6,034



Total liabilities

922,268



909,578

Stockholders' equity

700,538



620,353



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

$ 1,622,806



$ 1,529,931



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





Twelve Months Ended





April 30





2020

2019











Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 177,542



$ 190,845

Net cash used by investing activities

(38,916)



(37,923)

Net cash used by financing activities

(99,223)



(173,676)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

39,403



(20,754)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

57,656



78,410













Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 97,059



$ 57,656



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have reported our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In addition, we have discussed our financial results using the non-GAAP measures described below.

Management believes all of these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional means of analyzing the current period's results against the corresponding prior period's results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EPS per diluted share

We use Adjusted EPS per diluted share in evaluating the performance of our business and profitability. Management believes that this measure provides useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing the Company's results by providing an indication of performance and profitability excluding the impact of unusual and/or non-cash items. We define Adjusted EPS per diluted share as diluted earnings per share excluding the per share impact of (1) expenses related to the acquisition of RSI Home Products, Inc. ("RSI acquisition"), the subsequent restructuring charges that the Company incurred related to the acquisition, (2) non-recurring restructuring charges, (3) the amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks, (4) net gain on debt forgiveness and modification and (5) the tax benefit of RSI acquisition expenses and subsequent restructuring charges, the net gain on debt forgiveness and modification and the amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks. The amortization of intangible assets is driven by the RSI acquisition and will recur in future periods. Management has determined that excluding amortization of intangible assets from our definition of Adjusted EPS per diluted share will better help it evaluate the performance of our business and profitability and we have also received similar feedback from some of our investors. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, management determined that adding non-recurring restructuring charges was an appropriate adjustment due to their non-recurring nature.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin

We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin in evaluating the performance of our business, and we use each in the preparation of our annual operating budgets and as indicators of business performance and profitability. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin allow us to readily view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and identify strategies to improve operating performance.



We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted to exclude (1) income tax expense, (2) interest expense, net, (3) depreciation and amortization expense, (4) amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks, (5) expenses related to the RSI acquisition and the subsequent restructuring charges that the Company incurred related to the acquisition, (6) non-recurring restructuring charges, (7) stock-based compensation expense, (8) gain/loss on asset disposals, (9) change in fair value of foreign exchange forward contracts and (10) net gain on debt forgiveness and modification. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, is useful for investors because management uses Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating the performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

Free cash flow

To better understand trends in our business, we believe that it is helpful to subtract amounts for capital expenditures consisting of cash payments for property, plant and equipment and cash payments for investments in displays from cash flows from continuing operations which is how we define free cash flow. Management believes this measure gives investors an additional perspective on cash flow from operating activities in excess of amounts required for reinvestment. It also provides a measure of our ability to repay our debt obligations.

Net leverage

Net leverage is a performance measure that we believe provides investors a more complete understanding of our leverage position and borrowing capacity after factoring in cash and cash equivalents that eventually could be used to repay outstanding debt.

We define net leverage as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by the trailing 12 months Adjusted EBITDA.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are set forth on the following tables:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the GAAP Equivalents













Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



April 30

April 30 (in thousands)

2020

2019

2020

2019

















Net income (GAAP)

$ 13,013



$ 22,024



$ 74,861



$ 83,688

Add back:















Income tax expense

3,945



6,790



25,687



27,200

Interest expense, net

6,579



8,448



29,027



35,652

Depreciation and amortization expense

12,901



11,912



49,513



45,446

Amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks

12,250



12,250



49,000



49,000

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 48,688



$ 61,424



$ 228,088



$ 240,986

Add back:















Acquisition and restructuring related expenses (1)

250



116



221



4,118

Change in fair value of foreign exchange forward contracts (2)

1,346



291



1,102



—

Net gain on debt forgiveness and modification (3)

—



(95)



—



(5,266)

Stock-based compensation expense

867



750



3,989



3,040

Loss on asset disposal

2,279



1,312



2,629



1,973

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 53,430



$ 63,798



$ 236,029



$ 244,851



















Net Sales

$ 399,197



$ 407,399



$ 1,650,333



$ 1,645,319

Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP)

13.4 %

15.7 %

14.3 %

14.9 %





(1) Acquisition and restructuring related expenses are comprised of expenses related to the acquisition of RSI Home Products, Inc., the subsequent restructuring charges that the Company incurred related to the acquisition and restructuring charges incurred related to COVID-19. (2) In the normal course of business the Company is subject to risk from adverse fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. The Company manages these risks through the use of foreign exchange forward contracts. The changes in the fair value of the forward contracts are recorded in other expense (income) in the operating results. (3) The Company had loans and interest forgiven relating to four separate economic development loans totaling $0.1 million and$5.5 million, for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019, respectively, and the Company incurred $0.3 million in loan modification expense in connection with an amendment to the credit agreement during fiscal year 2019.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income













Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



April 30

April 30 (in thousands, except share data)

2020

2019

2020

2019

















Net income (GAAP)

$ 13,013



$ 22,024



$ 74,861



$ 83,688

Add back:















Acquisition and restructuring related expenses

250



116



221



4,118

Amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks

12,250



12,250



49,000



49,000

Net gain on debt forgiveness and modification

—



(95)



—



(5,266)

Tax benefit of add backs

(2,978)



(2,763)



(12,305)



(11,824)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$ 22,535



$ 31,532



$ 111,777



$ 119,716



















Weighted average diluted shares

16,965,119



16,906,081



16,952,480



17,330,419

Adjusted EPS per diluted share (Non-GAAP)

$ 1.33



$ 1.87



$ 6.59



$ 6.91



Free Cash Flow









Twelve Months Ended



April 30



2020

2019









Cash provided by operating activities

$ 177,542



$ 190,845

Less: Capital expenditures (1)

40,739



39,385

Free cash flow

$ 136,803



$ 151,460







(1) Capital expenditures consist of cash payments for property, plant and equipment and cash payments for investments in displays. During fiscal 2020 and 2019, approximately $0.6 million and $6.7 million, respectively, in cash outflows were incurred related to the new company headquarters.

Net Leverage









Twelve Months

Ended



April 30 (in thousands)

2020





Net income (GAAP)

$ 74,861

Add back:



Income tax expense

25,687

Interest expense, net

29,027

Depreciation and amortization expense

49,513

Amortization of customer relationship intangibles and trademarks

49,000

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 228,088

Add back:



Acquisition and restructuring related expenses (1)

221

Change in fair value of foreign exchange forward contracts (2)

1,102

Stock-based compensation expense

3,989

Loss on asset disposal

2,629

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 236,029











As of



April 30



2020 Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 2,216

Long-term debt, less current maturities

594,921

Total debt

597,137

Less: cash and cash equivalents

(97,059)

Net debt

$ 500,078







Net leverage (3)

2.12







(1) Acquisition and restructuring related expenses are comprised of expenses related to the acquisition of RSI Home Products, Inc., the subsequent restructuring charges that the Company incurred related to the acquisition and restructuring charges incurred related to COVID-19. (2) In the normal course of business the Company is subject to risk from adverse fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. The Company manages these risks through the use of foreign exchange forward contracts. The changes in the fair value of the forward contracts are recorded in other expense (income) in the operating results. (3) Net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended April 30, 2020.

SOURCE American Woodmark Corporation

Related Links

http://www.americanwoodmark.com

