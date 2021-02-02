Americaneagle.com Achieves Milestone in Sitecore Experience Commerce Specialization

"This achievement highlights a level of commitment appreciated and welcomed by Sitecore and customers." Tweet this

An enhancement to the Solution Partner Program, Sitecore product specialization is a way to surface and highlight Partners' product skills and capabilities, giving partners and customers a head start on project success. This Experience Commerce-ready designation enables Sitecore customers to recognize a specialized solutions partner, increasing customer confidence and reducing project risks to help maximize ROI.

"We are proud to achieve our Experience Commerce (XC) Specialization Certification badge from Sitecore," said Jonathan Price, Sitecore Practice Director at Americaneagle.com. "This specialization paired with Americaneagle.com's 20+ years of ecommerce experience enables us to greatly serve our customers and the Sitecore community."

"Sitecore welcomes Americaneagle.com to the list of Partners who have been awarded the Sitecore Experience Commerce product specialization. Not only does this achievement reflect a significant investment of time and resources, it highlights a level of commitment appreciated and welcomed by Sitecore and customers," said Arnaud Merlet, SVP, Global Operations.

Key partner qualifications to earn a Sitecore Experience Commerce specialization include a minimum of one System Architect, one Business Analyst, two Developers, one Quality Assurance specialist, and one Project Manager. Partners can apply for specialization if they have at least six individuals who have completed all required training and at least one live implementation of Experience Commerce.

For more information about the Practice Specialization Framework Program refer to Sitecore's website.

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, global digital agency based in Des Plaines, Illinois that provides best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support and digital marketing services. Currently, Americaneagle.com employs 500+ professionals in offices around the world including Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Washington DC, Switzerland, and Bulgaria. Some of their 2,000+ clients include Dairy Queen, FASTSIGNS, Soletrader, Stuart Weitzman, WeatherTech, and the American Management Association. For additional information, visit www.americaneagle.com.

Contact

Michael Svanascini, President

[email protected]

847-699-0300

SOURCE Americaneagle.com

