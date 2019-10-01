Americaneagle.com Acquires European Digital Agency Athracian

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com, a leading web design and development company, announced today that it has acquired Athracian, a Sofia, Bulgaria based web digital agency with world-class expertise in content and technical architecture, web development, performance analysis and optimization, security audit and enterprise application integrations.

Athracian was founded by industry experts with decades of combined experience in product & software development of WCM/CMS systems – from small homegrown systems to large & scalable enterprise-level web applications. Athracian's leadership includes some of the premier architects of the Sitefinity platform, with the company having unique, unmatched expertise developing Progress Sitefinity solutions that few other companies could dream of. They provide services that include technical and business training, solution architecture, application development, and agile project management.

The experienced team at Athracian has ready-made solutions for painful-in-the-past upgrades, MVC migration, sites provisioning the cloud, CI/CD solution, including world-class consulting even for the most complex and sophisticated projects. In particular, Athracian created "UpBeat", a product that provides a significant improvement in browsing and content publishing for end users and content editors.

Americaneagle.com is a top partner for many of the world's largest platforms, including Progress Sitefinity, Salesforce, Sitecore, Kentico, BigCommerce, and WordPress, among others. This acquisition further solidifies Americaneagle.com's CMS consulting and implementation services. With over 20 years of experience building quality, CMS-powered websites, the company is uniquely positioned to expertly assess the benefits of potential CMS implementations for any organization.

Americaneagle.com CEO Tony Svanascini said, "Acquiring the talented and experienced team at Athracian further shows our commitment to serving clients all over the globe. With recent new office openings in London, England and Zurich, Switzerland, we now have an office in Sofia, Bulgaria that gives us a presence throughout the European continent."

Americaneagle.com and Athracian have many large European based (EMEA) clients. With the acquisition of Athracian, along with developers in Poland, Morocco, and Hungary, and the openings of two other European locations, they are well-served to continue providing world-class digital solutions for clients throughout the world.

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com, Inc., founded in 1978, is a full-service, family owned digital agency based in Des Plaines, Illinois that provides best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support and digital marketing services. Currently, Americaneagle.com employs 500+ professionals in offices throughout the country including Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and Washington DC. Some of their thousands of clients include Komatsu USA, FASTSIGNS, Stuart Weitzman, WeatherTech, and the American Dental Association. For additional information, visit www.americaneagle.com.

Contact

Michael Svanascini, President

223961@email4pr.com

847-699-0300

SOURCE Americaneagle.com

Related Links

http://www.americaneagle.com

