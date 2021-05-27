Americaneagle.com Announces that Three Client Websites Win Progress Sitefinity 2021 Website of the Year Awards

As a Progress Titanium partner, Americaneagle.com has extensive experience building solutions on the Sitefinity platform Tweet this

As one of the nation's strongest life insurers, LGA is ranked as number two for term life insurance providers in the U.S. Americaneagle.com implemented the Sitefinity platform and continues to provide monthly support and digital marketing services. Cleco Corporate Holdings, LLC is a regional energy holding company based in Pineville, Louisiana. For Cleco, Americaneagle.com implemented the Sitefinity platform. Based in St. Louis, MO and owned by Berkshire Hathaway, XTRA Lease is the leading provider of over-the-road trailers for rent and lease in the U.S. Americaneagle.com implemented the Sitefinity platform and continues to provide upgrades and support for the client.

"We're thrilled to recognize Americaneagle.com, a partner that has demonstrated a superior implementation of Sitefinity to help our mutual customers adapt to today's uncertain world and become digital leaders," said John Ainsworth, Senior Vice President, Core Products, Progress.

Progress Sitefinity is a cloud-enabled digital experience platform that empowers developers and marketers to leverage content management and data-driven insights to deliver, optimize and scale personalized omnichannel user experiences. With Sitefinity, organizations can build and manage innovative, engaging customer experiences with capabilities that streamline marketing and development tasks, simplify common technical challenges and enhance the customer journey. Progress Sitefinity is complemented by a portfolio of Progress solutions, from front-end UI to intelligent decisioning to data connectivity and more, to deliver seamless, integrated experiences across the business.

"We couldn't be happier with the Sitefinity platform because it's allowed us to provide high quality websites for so many clients. Winning three awards this year is another example of this mutually beneficial partnership," said Tony Svanascini, Americaneagle.com CEO.

The 2021 Website of the Year Awards winners were evaluated across six categories of criteria – visual design, content, layout and navigation, complexity, innovation and significance – and selected through public voting with more than 5,600 votes cast. For more information, visit the "Website of the Year Awards" page.

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, global digital agency based in Des Plaines, Illinois that provides best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support, and digital marketing services. Currently, Americaneagle.com employs 500+ professionals in offices around the world including Chicago, Cleveland, Dubai, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Washington DC, Switzerland, and Bulgaria. Some of their 2,000+ clients include Dairy Queen, FASTSIGNS, Soletrader, WeatherTech, and the American Management Association. For additional information, visit www.americaneagle.com

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) provides the leading products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive, and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure – leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Contact

Michael Svanascini, President

[email protected]

847-699-0300

SOURCE Americaneagle.com

Related Links

https://www.americaneagle.com

