Americans Admit They Need a Break From Family After Less Than Four Hours This Holiday Season

The survey, which polled 2,000 U.S. adults traveling to visit family for the holidays, found that 75 percent will hit a point where they need time away from the crowd, and they can be creative in their ways of escaping. One in four Americans surveyed have hidden in a relative's house to take a moment alone, while 37 percent have gone so far as to make an excuse and leave the house altogether.

Ninety-five percent of respondents believe it's important to spend the holidays with family, but two in five of those planning to stay with family admit that it can be a stressful experience. Almost one-third (30 percent) of respondents believe they would enjoy the holiday season more if their family came together without all sleeping under the same roof, and the same number (30 percent) say their family would actually get along better if they had some space.

"We know how important it is to be with family during the holidays, and whether you need a place to stay or just need to get away, Motel 6 will leave the light on for you," said Rob Palleschi, chief executive officer at Motel 6.

Stressful sleeping arrangements

While two of the top reasons Americans stay with family over the holidays are because it is cheaper and more convenient (47 percent), this doesn't equate to comfort.

That could be because there is not enough space for everyone: Americans report an average of two people will end up sleeping on something other than a bed this holiday season. When hosting family, nearly 40 percent say organizing sleeping arrangements is one of the most stressful parts of preparing for guests.

With these cramped conditions, it's not surprising that when staying with family, the top concerns are a lack of privacy (22 percent), family getting on each other's nerves (20 percent) and drama between family members (20 percent). That's in addition to feeling like they're imposing (19 percent) and having the house be too loud or busy (18 percent).

"Family dynamics aren't the only stressors this time of year," Palleschi said. "No matter how you travel, the experience itself can be a source of anxiety for many. We want to keep your holidays stress-free, and your sleeping arrangements couch-free. We're also pet-friendly, so it's easy to bring the whole family with you when you stay at Motel 6."

Cyber Monday deals

Nearly 60 percent of those surveyed said that it would be appealing to stay at a nearby budget-friendly hotel, so to help travelers get into the holiday spirit this year, Motel 6 is giving the gift of discounted stays! From Cyber Monday (Dec. 2) through Dec. 9 at 11:59 p.m. CST, the hotel brand is offering between 12-25 percent off bookings for stays between Dec. 2-29. No minimum stay requirements. These special rates are available exclusively at www.motel6.com.

After spending an average of 4.3 hours traveling to visit family this holiday season, travelers can make sure they are well-rested and refreshed before joining in on the fun (or chaos) by visiting one of more than 1,400+ Motel 6 and Studio 6 locations across the U.S. and Canada at www.motel6.com.

About the Motel 6 Holiday Travel Survey

The holiday travel survey was commissioned by Motel 6 through SWNS Media Group, who conducted an online survey among n = 2,000 U.S. adults aged 18+ (nationally representative sample) who are traveling to visit family for the holidays. The survey was conducted Nov. 1-6, 2019 and has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage at a 95 percent confidence level.

