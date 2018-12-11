Americans Can Still Sign Up for 2019 Affordable Care Act Health Care Plans Today Despite Ruling on the ACA in Texas v United States

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (www.ehealth.com) reminds consumers that open enrollment under the Affordable Care Act still runs through the end of the day today, December 15, and may continue longer in some states. Those still needing to choose a plan should know that the decision issued in the case of Texas v. United States to invalidate the ACA does not affect their ability to sign up today for 2019 coverage, and that they can do so today at eHealth.com or another legitimate health insurance marketplace.

"There is significant potential for this decision to create consumer confusion about the current open enrollment period and the status of 2019 health insurance coverage," said Scott Flanders, CEO of eHealth, Inc.

"Consumers interested in obtaining a health insurance plan for 2019 should not be discouraged by this ruling, and need to know they can still sign up for ACA plans," Mr. Flanders continued. "The ACA is still in effect at this time, and open enrollment still runs through the end of the day today, December 15. In addition, those who already have health insurance should know that they can still use the coverage they have."

Mr. Flanders added: "If you are uninsured or interested in shopping for a new health plan for the coming year, there's still time to enroll. We encourage you to do so today at eHealth.com – where we have licensed agents available to assist you – or through any other legitimate marketplace."

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) owns eHealth.com, a leading private online health insurance exchange where individuals, families and small businesses can compare health insurance products from brand-name insurers side by side and purchase and enroll in coverage online and over the phone. eHealth offers thousands of individual, family and small business health plans underwritten by many of the nation's leading health insurance companies. eHealth (through its subsidiaries) is licensed to sell health insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. eHealth also offers educational resources, exceptional telephonic support, and powerful online and pharmacy-based tools to help Medicare beneficiaries navigate Medicare health insurance options, choose the right plan and enroll in select plans online or over the phone through Medicare.com (www.Medicare.com), eHealthMedicare.com (www.eHealthMedicare.com), GoMedigap (www.goMedigap.com) and PlanPrescriber.com (www.PlanPrescriber.com).

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sande Drew

DMA Communications for eHealth, Inc.

(916) 207-7674

sande.drew@gmail.com

Rob Wyse

Capital Content for eHealth, Inc.

(212) 920-1470

rob@capital-content.com

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ehealthinsurance.com

