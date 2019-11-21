Americans Check Their Phones 96 Times a Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite our attempts to curb our phone use, we're connected to our phones more than ever. Americans now check their phones 96 times a day – that's once every 10 minutes, according to new research by global tech care company Asurion1. That's a 20 percent daily increase from a similar survey conducted by Asurion two years ago1.

Phone use is rising despite roughly half of Americans attempting periods where they tried to use their phone less. Eighteen- to 24- year-olds check their phones twice as much as the national average. This age group is also aware of their heavy phone use, as they are more likely than other Americans to try to curb their phone use (68%)1.

Others survey findings include:

I Want to Keep in Touch

Staying Connected with friends and family is the #1 reason people use their phones, regardless of age or gender.

…But I Don't Want to Talk

For the first time, texting is now king across all age groups, even among Baby Boomers. In fact, Baby Boomers are seven times more likely to text than they are to talk in-person and are twice as likely to send a text instead of call.

Do as I Say, Not as I Do

Nearly 9 out of 10 Americans get offended when someone they're speaking with starts looking at their phone. However, three-quarters admit they've done it themselves. And, nearly 1 in 5 say they do this frequently.

It's All About Balance

Despite their increased phone use, nearly half of Americans say their smartphones actually help them achieve more work life balance, not less.



1Asurion-sponsored survey by Market Research Firm Solidea Solutions conducted August 18-20, 2019 of 1,998 U.S. smartphone users, compared to an Asurion-sponsored survey conducted by market research company OnePoll between Sept. 11 – 19, 2017 of 2000 U.S. adults with a smartphone.

