Americans Experiencing Financial Stress During the Holidays

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans experience more financial stress during the holiday season, according to Experian data: in fact, more than half (56 percent) say they overspend on gifts and nearly a third (31 percent) say they've gone into debt.

One way people are getting ahead of holiday expenses is by turning things they no longer use into cash with selling apps like Mercari. An average seller on Mercari made an extra $114 per month in 2018, and every day more than 100,000 new listings go up on Mercari.