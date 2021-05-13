Americans Find Best Drug Prices at Canada Pharmacy Over Online and Traditional Pharmacies

VICTORIA, BC, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans spend nearly twice as much for prescription medication compared to what residents of other countries pay. The comparison is with modern countries with good healthcare provisioning systems too, so the question becomes why are drugs so expensive in America and what can Americans do for better prices on Rx medications? Canada is the USA's neighbour and a country where drugs typically cost less for people. As Americans can order drugs from Canadian pharmacies like Canada Pharmacy, it is something to consider for anyone who wants to pay less for Rx drugs.

Americans have had more choice and some relief from high drug prices with pharmacy alternatives like GoodRx, and more recently with Amazon getting into the pharmaceutical business. These providers will still only be able to get end-user drug costs down to a limited extent though. Generic medication is a good inexpensive drugs option for those who have their med available in a generic, but many drugs don't have a generic equivalent yet.

There is a monopoly pricing model that is unique to the pharma care industry in the USA. It leads to medications that are still branded (generics become available when patents on medications expire) having prices that the manufacturer sets at whatever level they like. There is less market regulation for pharmaceuticals in the USA, and that's the primary reason why you'll find better prices on drugs ordered from Canada. Drug prices are regulated federally in Mexico too.

This past March, U.S. Senate and House of Representatives members introduced proposed legislation to lower prescription drugs prices in America that included a number of different bills. One - The Prescription Drug Price Relief Act - would match the price of prescription drugs in the United States to the median price in Canada.

While it doesn't apply to all prescription drugs, being able to save money on drugs by ordering them from Canada is possible for many of the most prescribed drugs in America, and taking advantage of the opportunity makes a lot of sense. Especially for those who are taking medication as part of a long-term course of treatment. Use the CIPA Pharmacy Checker to determine if a Canadian online pharmacy is a reputable pharmacy with good business practices.

Canada Pharmacy is an online Canadian pharmacy that is recommended for Americans who wish to shop at a pharmacy in Canada to save money on medication. The pharmacy can source medications in a way that allows for the best prices on prescription drugs from Canada. In the same way it would be with any storefront pharmacy in America, all orders require a prescription and are dispensed by a licensed pharmacist. Pay less when you order drugs online from Canada.

