Americans for Safe Access to Keynote Guam's Third Medical Cannabis Workshop, "Cultivating Change"

TAMUNING, Guam, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As Guam's medical cannabis program continues to stall due to the government's failure to implement the 2014 KC Concepcion Compassionate Use Act, local advocates Grassroots Guam are announcing the third in a series of medical cannabis workshops.

"We've heard many reasons why this program has not been fully executed by many different people," said Andrea Pellacani, Managing Partner for Grassroots Guam. "What we haven't heard is that our government and private stakeholders are coming together to find solutions under good leadership. These supposed problems directly contribute to unsafe access, or even worse, no access at all for many of our patients."

The Cultivating Change Workshop will be held on Saturday, November 3rd at the Guam Museum's Indoor Theater from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM ChST, with a full day of discussion sessions planned on many cannabis related topics. The morning session will focus on regulatory and industry issues, while the afternoon is centered around resources for patients.

The workshop will feature two renowned keynote speakers, Steph Sherer, Executive Director of Americans for Safe Access (ASA), and Nic Easley, CEO of 3C Consulting.

Founded in 2002, Americans for Safe Access advocates for the acceptance of cannabis as medicine by creating policies that improve access to medical cannabis for patients and researchers. Steph Sherer travels across the globe to assist governments in providing their patients with the appropriate laws and regulations to have a successful and thriving medical cannabis industry.

3C Consulting, LLC is the world's leading strategic cannabis consulting firm. Nic Easley and 3C have helped hundreds of cannabis companies across 30 states and 30 countries design, start-up, build, and optimize their businesses, including cultivation, manufacturing, retail, delivery, distribution, and ancillary commercial operations.

"Having worked closely with Americans For Safe Access in the past, I know what they can do to assist stalled programs and get the necessary resources to regulators," said Nic Easley. "Steph established the Patient Focused Certification program for exactly this purpose. Everyone on Guam can hear for themselves that this years-long delay is not insurmountable."

"This is my third trip to Guam," said Easley. "Now is the time for patients, the government, and the entire island to turn things around."

Additional speakers and attendees include patients, doctors, lawyers, bankers, and 2018 candidates to discuss possible solutions to the critical issues that have caused delays in the program. Grassroots has attracted the attention of Sen. Joe San Agustin, Sen. Fernando Esteves, candidates Tina Muna Barnes, Sabina Perez, and Clynt Ridgell, who have all confirmed attendance.

With numerous international leaders coming to the island for the sake of patient access, the assistance of the local government is imperative for success. Easley remarked, "The people of Guam have been pleading with the government for so long, only to be met with nothing but more stall tactics."

Multiple invitations have been sent to government officials, including members of the Department of Health. All stakeholders are invited to discuss and share concerns about the program moving forward into this election. Regulators and policymakers will have the opportunity to book one-on-one appointments with both Nic Easley and Steph Sherer.

Space is limited for this workshop. Please RSVP at www.grassrootsguam.com or email info@grassrootsguam.com. For more information, please visit Grassroots Guam's website or find "Grassroots Guam" on Facebook.

The Guam Museum is not affiliated with Grassroots Guam in the organization of this event. The opinions and commentary expressed at the workshop do not reflect those of the Guam Museum.

