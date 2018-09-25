Americans Invited To Send Loose Tea To Be Thrown Into Boston Harbor As Part Of 245th Boston Tea Party Anniversary & Annual Reenactment - Dec. 16, 2018

WHAT: The Boston Tea Party comes alive every December with one of the largest historical theatrical moving performances in the United States. Taking place at Boston's Old South Meeting House and the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum, the 245th Boston Tea Party Anniversary & Annual Reenactment is an opportunity for the public to experience one of America's most iconic public protests on Sun., December 16, 2018, the actual Boston Tea Party anniversary.

In 2018: Invitation to general public to participate and send loose tea to be thrown into Boston Harbor as part of the 245th Boston Tea Party Anniversary & Annual Reenactment.

More than 100 reenactors tell the story of the infamous Boston Tea Party and theatrically recreate the evening of December 16, 1773 which sparked the American Revolution. It all begins with a fiery tea tax debate at Old South Meeting House, the actual historic hall where the colonists gathered 245 years ago. Then, the public joins a procession to the waterfront and witnesses the Sons of Liberty destroy actual loose tea from the general public (#tossthattea)!

HOW TO SEND TEA: Send dried loose leaf tea (NO used tea bags) to: Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum, 306 Congress St, Boston, MA 02210. Include name, address, e-mail & phone number.

An official certificate of participation will be sent to each partaker sending tea. Deadline to send tea: December 1, 2018.

EVENT INFO: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2018 - Actual Boston Tea Party Anniversary!

6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

EVENT TIME LINE: 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

The Meeting of the Body of the People - TICKETED PORTION (Ticket also includes access to reserved seating to view the Destruction of the Tea)

Old South Meeting House - 310 Washington Street

Ticket holders join an authentic, spirited and theatrical colonial debate at Old South Meeting House to protest the tax on tea and demand liberty from the British crown, just as colonists gathered in this very building 245 years ago. Samuel Adams, John Hancock, Paul Revere and other Patriot leaders join in a heated debate with crown-loving Loyalists in this final attempt to peaceably resolve the crisis before the midnight deadline. Visitors are encouraged to join the debate, letting their voices be heard in the very place where Boston's most famous act of rebellion began.

7:30 - 8:00 p.m.

Huzzah for Griffin's Wharf! - FREE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC

Procession from Old South Meeting House to the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum - Milk St to Congress St to Pearl St

Led by booming fife and drums and accompanied by colonial reenactors, the public is invited to march from Old South Meeting House to Boston's historic waterfront where Griffin's Wharf once stood along the same route the Sons of Liberty took to Boston Harbor to destroy the tea in 1773!

8:00 - 8:30 p.m.

B oston Harbor, a Tea Pot Tonight! - FREE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC

Destruction of the Tea at the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum - 306 Congress St on the Congress St Bridge

The public is invited, along with the re-enactors, to line the shores of Boston Harbor and watch as the Sons of Liberty storm aboard the Brig Beaver and destroy chest after chest of tea, just as colonists did 245 years before. In this fully narrated program, the Sons of Liberty board the ship, opening the hold and hoisting tea chests on deck. As they witness the dramatic conclusion of the single most important event leading up to the American Revolution, viewers are encouraged to cheer "Huzzah!" as tea chests are broken open and tea sent from the general public is spilled into Boston's historic waters.

TICKETS: GREAT DEALS ONLINE EARLY!

AS OF SEPTEMBER 1, 2018 - Discounted General Admission prices - $25 /per person

ON NOVEMBER 1, 2018 - General Admission pricing - $30 /per person

To purchase tickets go to: www.December16.org or visit Old South Meeting House at 310 Washington St, Boston, MA.

Tickets include admission to the Meeting of the Body of the People at Old South Meeting House and access to an exclusive reserved viewing area on Boston's Harborwalk for the Destruction of the Tea. All ticket proceeds support Old South Meeting House, a non-profit National Historic Landmark. This event takes place rain, sleet, snow or shine.

NOTES: Both Old South Meeting House and Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum will be free and open to the public on Sun., December 16, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

HOTEL INFO: Boston Harbor Hotel, a 230-room Forbes Five-Star luxury hotel situated on Boston Harbor, is offering a BOSTON TEA PARTY REENACTMENT PACKAGE starting from $495.00.

Deluxe accommodations overlooking Boston's historic waterfront

historic waterfront Celebratory Boston Tea Party welcome amenity

Afternoon tea at Rowes Wharf Sea Grille

Two tickets to the 245th Boston Tea Party Anniversary & Annual Reenactment

NOTES: Package is available from December 14 - 17, 2018 ONLY (must include the night of December 16), based on double occupancy. To book, call The Boston Harbor Hotel at 617-439-7000. The Boston Harbor Hotel is located at 70 Rowes Wharf.

The Colonnade Hotel, a 285-room modern luxury hotel located Boston's Back Bay, is offering a NO TAXATION MAKES FOR A GREAT VACATION PACKAGE , and sweetens the deal by deducting $17.73 off the room rate.

Overnight accommodations at the best available rate minus $17.73

Two adult (age 13+) tickets to the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum plus a gift box of tea

Complimentary tea via room service

A Boston Tea Party Guide

Bottle of Boston Blend wine from Boston Winery

Limited edition Boston Tea Party Reenactment commemorative coin

Transportation to/from the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum via the hotel's Audi Q7

NOTES: Package is available on for the month of December 2018 ONLY (based on double occupancy). To book, call The Colonnade Hotel at 617-424-7000. The Colonnade Hotel is located at 120 Huntington Ave.

HYATT REGENCY BOSTON, a 502-room luxury hotel located in Downtown Boston, is offering a BOSTON TEA PARTY DISCOUNT .

Overnight accommodations at the best available rate + 15% discount with special offer code: NEI1 and includes:

Complimentary Tea Station - Throw/create one's own tea party with a tea station located in Avenue One restaurant - available all day

- Throw/create one's own tea party with a tea station located in Avenue One restaurant - available all day

Two tickets to the 245th Boston Tea Party Anniversary & Annual Reenactment (valid Sun., Dec. 16, 2018 ONLY)

NOTES: Package is from available December 14 - 17, 2018 ONLY (based on double occupancy). To book, call the Hyatt Regency Boston at 617-912-1234. The hotel is located at 1 Avenue de Lafayette.

INTERCONTINENTAL BOSTON, a 424-room luxury hotel located closest to the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum, is offering a REVOLUTIONARY HISTORY: BOSTON TEA PARTY starting from $299.00.

Deluxe accommodations overlooking Boston's historic waterfront and the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum

historic waterfront and the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum Two adult (age 13+) combo tickets to both the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum and Old South Meeting House

Two tea infused beverages - choice of RumBa's hard tea rum cocktails ( Life & LiberTea or The Tea Act ) or hot tea

or ) or hot tea Tea Amenity - Boston Tea Company Connoisseur's Mini Wooden Tea Chest - includes 20 tea bags in five gourmet blends

- includes 20 tea bags in five gourmet blends Two tickets to the 245th Boston Tea Party Anniversary & Annual Reenactment (valid Sun., Dec. 16, 2018 ONLY)

NOTES: Package is valid year-round (based on double occupancy, blackout dates apply). To book, call InterContinental Boston at 877-747-BOSTON. The hotel is located at 510 Atlantic Ave.

INN AT HASTINGS PARK, Boston area's only Relais & Châteaux hotel located steps from the site of the first battle of the American Revolution, is offering a BOSTON TEA PARTY CELEBRATION PACKAGE .

Superior accommodations (from $325.00 ) / Suite (from $425 )

) / Suite (from ) Two tea-infused welcome amenity cocktails

Breakfast for two in Artistry on the Green

Take home tea amenity

Two tickets to the 245th Boston Tea Party Anniversary & Annual Reenactment

NOTES: Package is available the night of December 16, 2018 ONLY (based on double occupancy). Transportation to the reenactment can be arranged (additional fee). To book, call Inn at Hastings Park at 781-301-6660. The inn is located at 2027 Massachusetts Ave. in Lexington, MA.

THE LANGHAM, a 318-room luxury hotel located in the Boston's former Federal Reserve Bank, is offering ONE IF BY LAND, TWO IF BY TEA PACKAGE starting from $239.00

Deluxe accommodations

In-room tea amenity, inspired by The Boston Tea Party, served in a traditional New England lantern, featuring fresh lemon, ginger, mint and locally-sourced honey

NOTES: Package is available for the month on December 2018 (based on double occupancy). To book, call the Langham Hotel at 617-451-1900. The hotel is located at 250 Franklin St.

THE LOEWS BOSTON, a 222-room hotel located in former building of the Boston Police Headquarters in Back Bay is offering THE PAR-TEA AND TAX FREE PACKAGE starting from $275.00.

Tax free hotel accommodations for two

Two adult (age 13+) tickets to the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum

Complimentary Tea Forte tea served in the Apothecary Lounge 24/7

NOTES: Package is available through December 31, 2018 (based on double occupancy). A 2-night minimum is required. To book, call the Loews Regency Boston at 617-266-7200. The hotel is located at 154 Berkeley St.

BOSTON RESTAURANT & BAR SPECIALS

OFFERED THE MONTH OF DECEMBER 2018 -

BEST BURGER BAR (195 Washington, St., Brookline ) - TEA ROSE - England Vodka, rose-scented black tea (chilled), lemon juice, simple syrup, rosewater - $13

(195 Washington, St., ) - - England Vodka, rose-scented black tea (chilled), lemon juice, simple syrup, rosewater - B ON ME (313 Congress St) - DEVILED TEA EGG - eggs soaked in black tea topped with homemade spicy mayo, cayenne pepper, scallions - $2.50 each

(313 Congress St) - - eggs soaked in black tea topped with homemade spicy mayo, cayenne pepper, scallions - each BLUE STATE COFFEE (Available at all locations in MA, CT & RI) - REVOLUTIONARY TEA - English Breakfast Tea and Blueberry Rooibos blend - $2.75

(Available at all locations in MA, CT & RI) - - English Breakfast Tea and Blueberry Rooibos blend - CITY TAP HOUSE (10 Boston Wharf Rd) - #WHAT'STHET? - Triple8 vodka, iced tea, citrus - $10

(10 Boston Wharf Rd) - Triple8 vodka, iced tea, citrus - FLOUR BAKERY + CAFÉ (7 locations in Back Bay, Cambridge , Fort Point & South End) - MATCHA LATTE (with house-made raspberry syrup) $4.50 sm/ $5 lrg

(7 locations in Back Bay, , Fort Point & South End) - (with house-made raspberry syrup) sm/ lrg HA RPOON BR EWERY (306 Northern Ave) - A NEW version of the HARPOON BOSTON TEA PARTY craft beer made with Souchong tea, a classic black tea from the Wuyi Mountains of China will be launched on December 5, 2018 .. This tea, provided by the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum, is known for its very distinctive smoky aroma and is one of the five teas thrown into Boston's historic waters during The Boston Tea Party.

(306 Northern Ave) - A NEW version of the craft beer made with Souchong tea, a classic black tea from the Wuyi Mountains of will be launched on .. This tea, provided by the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum, is known for its very distinctive smoky aroma and is one of the five teas thrown into historic waters during The Boston Tea Party. THE MARLIAVE (10 Bosworth St) - THE BOSTON TEA PARTY - Lunazul Tequila, Earl Grey tea, ginger beer, lemon - $13

(10 Bosworth St) - - Lunazul Tequila, tea, ginger beer, lemon - THE RESERVE (located in The Langham Hotel - 25 Franklin St) - G&TEA - Two-level glass teapot with hotel's custom Reserve Gin, infused with The Langham's loose-leaf Palm Court Tea served with lemon, honey, soda water - $30 (serves 2)

(located in The Langham Hotel - 25 Franklin St) - - Two-level glass teapot with hotel's custom Reserve Gin, infused with The Langham's loose-leaf Palm Court Tea served with lemon, honey, soda water - (serves 2) OAK LONG BAR + KITCHEN (located in the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel - 138 St James Ave)

(located in the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel - 138 St James Ave) REVOLUTION - Classic Cognac milk punch made with tangerine vanilla rooibos tea - $15

- Classic Cognac milk punch made with tangerine vanilla rooibos tea -

SON OF LIBERTY - Cognac, orange sherbet tea syrup, Prosecco, lemon - $15 (available for brunch only - Saturdays & Sundays) - $1

- Cognac, orange sherbet tea syrup, Prosecco, lemon - (available for brunch only - Saturdays & Sundays) - $1 Parish Café (361 Boylston St) - FIG & TEA PARTY PB&J - Fig & chamomile tea chutney, pine nut butter, great hill blue cheese on a toasted baguette - $14.95

(361 Boylston St) - - Fig & chamomile tea chutney, pine nut butter, great hill blue cheese on a toasted baguette - R UM B A (InterContinental Boston - 510 Atlantic Ave):

(InterContinental Boston - 510 Atlantic Ave): LIFE & L IBER T EA - Rum steeped with Earl Grey tea, honey syrup, muddled lemons - $1

- Rum steeped with tea, honey syrup, muddled lemons -

TEA ACT - Rum, Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur , Mathilde Pêche , iced tea , muddled ginger, lemon - $14

- Rum, Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur Mathilde Pêche iced tea muddled ginger, lemon - SHOJO (9 Tyler St) - COLD TEA FOR TWO - Oolong tea-infused vodka, Pêche de Vigne liqueur, oolong tea syrup, lemon - $20

OFFERED FROM DEC. 1 - DEC. 16, 2018:

DURGIN-PARK RESTAURANT (340 N Market St) - DURGIN-PARK HEARTY TEA PARTY - 1 cup of clam chowder, Boston cut of Prime Rib, Indian Pudding - $40

OFFERED FROM DEC. 14 - DEC. 16, 2018:

AVENUE ONE (Hyatt Regency Boston - 1 Avenue de Lafayette) - BRITISH BREAKFAST BUFFET - $27 /person (available 6:30 -10:30 a.m. Friday / 6:30 - 11:30 a.m. Saturday /Sunday)

OFFERED THE EVENING OF DEC. 16, 2018:

L'ESPALIER (774 Boylston St) - TEA DINNER - Exclusive 5-course dinner paired with a selection of teas thrown overboard during The Boston Tea Party. Includes a Historic Colonial Tea Punch - $95 /person

OFFERED THE EVENING OF DEC. 16, - DEC. 22, 2018:

ARTBAR (Royal Sonesta Hotel - 40 Edwin H Land Blvd, Cambridge ) - THE BOSTON TEA PARTY - Tea-infused gin, St. Germain, lemonade, iced tea - $13

ABOUT OLD SOUTH MEETING HOUSE:

Old South Meeting House is a non-profit museum and National Historic Landmark dedicated to continuing its proud tradition of free speech and assembly. Built in 1729 as a Puritan meetinghouse, this historic site is a living symbol of our country's quest for freedom and justice. It was here, in this famed National Historic Landmark that liberty found its allies and the American Revolution gained its voice. Within the walls of Old South Meeting House, meeting by meeting, vote by vote, a revolution began. Explore the rich history of the Meeting House through rare artifacts, such as a vial of tea from the Boston Tea Party and a 3-D historic model of Colonial Boston. Open seven days a week, the museum's hours are 9:30 am - 5 pm from April 1 - Oct. 31, and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. from Nov. 1 - March 31. Closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Day. For more information, visit www.osmh.org or call 617-482-6439. Old South Meeting House is located at 310 Washington St., Boston, MA 02108.

ABOUT BOSTON TEA PARTY SHIPS & MUSEUM:

The Boston Tea Party, "the single most important event leading up to the American Revolution," occurred the night of Dec. 16, 1773. Opened in June 2012, The Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum, owned and operated by Historic Tours of America, is dedicated to accurately reliving and representing a key time in history (1773-1775). Through actors, tea throwing reenactments, high-tech interactive exhibits, authentic replica ships: the Beaver and the Eleanor, and an award-winning multisensory film, Let it Begin Here. The Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum is open 7 days/week from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Summer/Spring) and from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. (Fall/Winter). Tours run every 30 minutes in fall/winter and every 15 minutes in spring/summer and last 1 hr. Closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. The Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum was voted 'Best Historical Experience' in Yankee '2017 Best of New England', #1 'Best Patriotic Attraction' in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards 2016, 'Best New Museum' by Yankee in 2012 and 'Best of the New 2012' by Boston Globe Magazine. To learn more visit www.bostonteapartyship.com or call 1-855-(TEA)-1773. The Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum is located on the Congress Street Bridge at 306 Congress St., Boston, MA.

