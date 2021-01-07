Americans Look Forward to Second Annual National Use Your Gift Card Day™ on January 16

Consumers and merchants are gearing up for National Use Your Gift Card Day™ taking place on Saturday, January 16. Tweet this

Applebee's

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's

Bolay

Bonefish Grill

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Chico's

Chipotle

Express

Macy's

Outback Steakhouse

PetSmart

rue21

Saks Fifth Avenue

Smashburger

Soma

Topgolf

White House Black Market

With $3.5 billion in gift cards going unredeemed each year, according to recent statistics from Mercator Advisory Group, Inc., National Use Your Gift Card Day helps by offering a "reminder" solution to this expensive problem.

"More than ever before, gift cards can help retailers, restaurants and consumers, and National Use Your Gift Card Day reminds gift card recipients to use them," said Tracy Tilson, founder of UseYourGiftCard.com™. "We are also encouraging Americans to use their unused gift cards for good."

UseYourGiftCard.com is proud to partner with GiftCardBank.org, a nonprofit organization that helps consumers turn spare gift cards into meaningful positive change in their communities. Gift Card Bank aggregates gift cards for essentials and distributes them to low-income families in need. Gift cards can be donated to Gift Card Bank by clicking the DONATE link on the UseYourGiftCard.com website.

Consumers can check the site for an updated list of merchants and to find advice for getting the most out of their gift cards on January 16th. For more information, visit www.useyourgiftcard.com or contact [email protected].

About National Use Your Gift Card Day

National Use Your Gift Card Day is an American shopping holiday held the third Saturday each January. National Use Your Gift Card Day was created to remind consumers to use their unused gift cards before they are forgotten.

About UseYourGiftCard.com.

UseYourGiftCard.com is a hub offering consumers special shopping deals and incentives, and helpful tips on how to use and maximize savings when shopping with gift cards.

About GiftCardBank.org

Gift Card Bank is a new, fast-growing nonprofit that helps you turn spare gift cards into meaningful positive change in communities. Our mission is to improve well-being and financial security by supporting people through their time of greatest need. Gift Card Bank aggregates gift cards for essentials and distributes them to low-income families in need.

