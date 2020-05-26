Americans Opt for Post-Lockdown Vacations as U.S. Airbnb Bookings Rise 18% in the Last 30 Days

NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb bookings are rebounding as Americans rush to book post-lockdown vacation rental stays, according to AllTheRooms Analytics, a provider of short-term rental analytics.

U.S. Airbnb total nights booked over the next 90 days is now up 18.3% in the last 30 days and down only 15.6% year-on-year, although this also reflects the number of properties listed on Airbnb having grown substantially in the past year.

U.S. Airbnb occupancy rates, the percentage of nights that properties listed on Airbnb are booked over the next 90 days, are now up 17.1% in the last 30 days. While this still constitutes a year-on-year drop of 36.4%, the latest data marks the fifth-straight week that both the average increased and the year-over-year decline decreased.

The rebound is strongest in states where lockdown measures were eased earliest. In Georgia, Airbnb occupancy is up 22.3% in the last 30 days, although still down 19.7% year-on-year. Arizona and Texas have also seen a strong rebound, with occupancy rebounding 29.7% and 27.5% in the previous 30 days. Occupancy in these two states is still down 13.6% and 32.3% year-on-year, respectively.

In three states that are home to 36% of U.S. Airbnb listings - California, Florida, and New York - the rebound remains in its early stages.

In California, where a lockdown is still in place, Airbnb occupancy for the next 90 days is up 10.6% in the last 30 days, but down 46.8% year-on-year.

Occupancy in New York State is up 15.7% in the last 30 days and down 41.9% year-on-year, despite counties outside of New York City and Long Island seeing a strong rebound.

While Florida's state-wide lockdown order has been lifted for some time, a short-term rental ban had been in place since March 27th and was only recently lifted as part of the state's Phase 1 reopening. Occupancy for Florida is up 13.7% in the last 30 days and down 37.5% year-on-year.

Locations that rely on air travel to bring visitors, such as Hawaii, are suffering. Occupancy is down 0.7% over the last 30 days, and down 46.1% year-on-year.

