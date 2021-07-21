Americans Resolve Fiercest Hot Dog Debates

While 90% believe that hot dogs should be eaten by hand, 57% of survey respondents agree with NHDSC on the most passionate hot dog debate of them all-- that a hot dog is NOT a sandwich. It is not just about how one eats a hot dog, though, but also where they eat it. Specifically, the survey indicated that 62% of respondents agree that hot dogs taste best at a baseball game. Additionally, 61% of Americans believe that hot dogs taste best outside the home, and 87% believe that hot dogs should be eaten off paper plates with paper napkins.

"It's such a relief that Americans are on the same page on these key hot dog beliefs," said NHDSC Hot Dog Top Dog Eric Mittenthal. "As we've said time and time (and time) again….a hot dog is NOT a sandwich. It is in a classification of its own that exceeds the sandwich category."

And hot dog capital of the United States? One third of Americans agree that title belongs to New York. After all, New York style (all-beef hot dog topped with steamed onions and a pale, deli-style yellow mustard) is the most popular regional style.

Today, there are hot dogs for everyone with millions of different possible hot dog and topping combinations that meet a broad spectrum of nutrition needs, tastes, budgets and personal preferences. Like other prepared meats, Americans can enjoy hot dogs as part of a healthy diet. A standard beef hot dogii is 190 calories, offers 7 grams of protein and 20 percent of our Daily Value of Vitamin B12, a crucial nutrient for normal metabolism, brain development in children and mental clarity in adults.

Congratulations to our Newest Hot Dog Ambassadors!

Hot Diggity Dog! The NHDSC is proud to announce the newest Hot Dog Ambassadors, five wieners whose love of these fabulous franks deserve national recognition. These five newly crowned Hot Dog Ambassadors: Dominique Replogle of Orem, Utah; Gary Seiffer of Poinciana, Florida; Jackie Zebrowski of Los Angeles, California; Kailee Karr of Kansas City, Missouri; and Wendy Woeckener of Pleasantville, New York have shown that their devotion to hot dogs goes above and beyond the average frankfurter fanatic. Each Ambassador will receive a plaque solidifying their status as one of the select few official NHDSC Hot Dog Ambassadors, along with a gift card for their favorite hot dogs and additional hot dog SWAG. Visit http://hot-dog.org/media/contests to read more about these true hot dog heroes.

The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council has many resources for summer hot dog lovers including a full guide to regional hot dog styles, a list of the hot dogs found at Major League ballparks and tips on hot dog etiquette. All the materials can be found at www.hot-dog.org and fans can also get hotdog news on Facebook @NHDSC or on Instagram @HotDogCouncil.

About The Beef Checkoff:

The Beef Checkoff Program (www.beefboard.org) was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. In states with qualified beef councils, states may retain up to 50 cents of the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council:

Established in 1994 by the American Meat Institute, the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council serves as an information resource to consumers and media on questions related to quality, safety, nutrition and preparation of hot dogs and sausages. The Council also celebrates hot dogs and sausages as iconic American foods.

About NAMI:

The North American Meat Institute (NAMI), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, is the leading voice for the meat and poultry industry. Formed from the 2015 merger of the American Meat Institute (AMI) and North American Meat Association (NAMA), the Institute has a rich, century-long history and provides essential member services including legislative, regulatory, scientific, international and public affairs representation. NAMI's mission is to shape a public policy environment in which the meat and poultry industry can produce wholesome products safely, efficiently and profitably. Together, the Institute's members produce the vast majority of U.S. beef, pork, lamb and poultry and the equipment, ingredients and services needed for the highest quality products.

