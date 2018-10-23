Americans Seek Deeper Meaning When Traveling, New Study Finds; Capital One® Launches A Conversation about Purposeful Travel

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are increasingly reshaping the role travel plays in their lives, making it purpose-driven and using it as a vehicle for deeper personal discovery. A recent study commissioned by Capital One® reveals an expanded definition of travel, one that not only changes where you are but who you are.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8413851-capital-one-venture-tastemade-purposeful-travel-meaningfulmoments/

The Purpose Project(SM) by Capital One®, a program to shift the conversation around meaningful travel, launches at an event on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, in New York City with special guests Zooey Deschanel, Marcela Valladolid, Brian Kelly, Zach Houghton and Noelle Scaggs. Zooey Deschanel shares her passion for travel at the Sonoma pop-up experience during the launch event at Capital One’s Purpose Project for the Purpose Project(SM) by Capital One® on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 in New York.(Mark Von Holden/AP Images for Capital One) Marcela Valladolid and Zooey Deschanel join the discussion on purposeful travel at a launch event for the Purpose Project(SM) by Capital One® on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 in New York.(Mark Von Holden/AP Images for Capital One) Brian Kelly (“The Points Guy”) wheels his way through the Upstate New York pop-up experience at a launch event for the Purpose Project(SM) by Capital One®, Wednesday, October 24, 2018, in New York. (Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Capital One) Marcela Valladolid and Noelle Scaggs discuss their upcoming food-filled trip to New Orleans at a launch event for the Purpose Project(SM) by Capital One®, Wednesday, October 24, 2018, in New York. (Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Capital One) Zach Houghton of Passion Passport pins his most purposeful travel destination at a launch event for the Purpose Project(SM) by Capital One® Wednesday, October 24, 2018, in New York. (Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Capital One)

Research results

The study from Capital One reveals top reasons Americans decide to travel include reconnecting with family and friends (88 percent) and discovering something new about themselves (74 percent). When coupled with travel goals that deepen an understanding of their destination through cultural discovery, Americans prioritize making meaningful connections over simple relaxation.

Consumers are also prioritizing purpose-driven travel that not only improves themselves, but also the communities they visit. According to the new research:

83 percent of Americans desire a sense of discovery when they travel, while 70 percent said it is important to have a purposeful experience as part of their travels.

87 percent say feeling "fulfilled" after their purpose-inspired trip is important and 82 percent aspire to describe trips as more meaningful to them and their loved ones.

Let's start a conversation

Inspired by consumers' increased desire to find reason and purpose in their travel experiences, Capital One is launching the Purpose ProjectSM, a conversation to showcase how people are rethinking the power of travel to change us.

"At Capital One, we are always listening to our customers and looking for ways to better understand their needs when designing our products, such as our Capital One Venture Card," said Lauren Liss, VP of US Card at Capital One. "This research further reinforces our belief that straightforward travel rewards give people the flexibility to travel their way, allowing them to make connections and create memories that give our travels a true sense of purpose."

As part of the program, Capital One is announcing a partnership with Tastemade – a global entertainment company – to create a new linear series to foster deeper discussions about the impact of travel on our lives. The series will illustrate the power of purposeful travel through personal, real-life stories starring everyday people and celebrities, including award-winning actress, singer and co- founder of The Farm Project Zooey Deschanel, credit card expert Brian Kelly (aka, The Points Guy), chef Marcela Valladolid and more.

"We hope the conversation will inspire you to create meaningful moments on your next trip by spending even more time experiencing local cultures and making authentic connections with those you encounter along the way," said Liss.

About last night

At an event at The New York Public Library last night, the Purpose Project by Capital One kicked off with a conversation about purposeful travel and sharing #MeaningfulMoments. At the event, Deschanel, Kelly, Valladolid and travel storyteller and influencer Zach Houghton – founder of Passion Passport – discussed the research findings through the lens of their own purposeful travel experiences. From Deschanel's recent adventure to help reduce single-use plastics and their impact on our oceans, to Brian Kelly's trips bringing Nobel Peace Prize winners to mentor youth in Guatemala and South Africa, it was clear there truly is power in traveling, vacationing and venturing with a purpose.

"As a chef and avid traveler, meeting new people and sharing a meal with the intent to learn more about their culture is important to me," said Valladolid. "When I heard that Capital One was fostering a conversation about natural connections that exist among all of us, bridged through our travels - I knew I had to get involved."

The team of travel experts and notables also previewed some of the purposeful trips they'll be taking with Capital One over the next year, including:

Credit card expert Brian Kelly will visit Upstate New York to immerse himself in the region's burgeoning art scene and be inspired by some of the fastest growing farm-to-table dining experiences in the country from a group of exciting up-and-coming cooks.

Zooey Deschanel's travels will include a trip to Sonoma Valley to continue her self-education on the importance of sustainable farming and the impact it can have on how we experience food and drink.

Chef Marcela Valladolid's adventure will take her to New Orleans to uncover the city's diverse history and traditions that make up its many flavors of cultural influence, from food to music.

"I can't wait to travel to New Orleans for the first time, with my friends at Capital One, to try the fantastic cuisine and explore a different culture – one that is so rich with flavor and tradition," said Marcela.

In addition to the Tastemade linear series, the program will aim to inspire travelers by offering travel tips, tricks and hacks via a purposeful travel hub on Brian Kelly's The Points Guy website. The hub will feature highlights from the series, as well as original content from The Points Guy team and their travels around the world.

To follow along, travel lovers are encouraged to check out the purposeful travel hub and follow #MeaningfulMoments for more.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $247.2 billion in deposits and $362.9 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2018. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

About the study

This survey was conducted from September 14-17, 2018, among a national sample of 2,192 adults. The interviews were conducted online, and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, and region. Results from the full study have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points. The study was conducted by Morning Consult, a leading technology company revolutionizing ways to collect, organize, and share survey research data to transform how leaders in business and government make key decisions.

SOURCE Capital One Financial Corporation