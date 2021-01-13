Americares Selects Unit4's Next-Generation ERPx

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for mid-market services organizations, today announced that Americares is the first global non-profit to select Unit4 ERPx, delivering a new standard of efficiency and effectiveness.

Americares is a health-focused relief and development organization that saves lives and improves health for people affected by poverty or disaster. Each year, Americares reaches 90 countries on average, including the United States, with life-changing health programs, medicine, medical supplies and emergency aid. Since it was established more than 40 years ago, U.S.-based Americares has provided over $19 billion in aid to 164 countries.

Announced in October, Unit4 ERPx delivers fully integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Capital Management (HCM) and Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A), on a unified architecture, with rapid deployment and industry-specific innovations out-of-the-box. Americares requires a flexible, future-proof system to support the strategic and operational needs of a global non-profit. Its aim is to better understand, plan, and optimize across the organization to improve efficiencies and reduce manual processes.

Working with Unit4 to implement its Non-profit Model for Cloud ERP, Americares seeks to benefit from Unit4's unique combination of industry expertise and use of the latest tech innovations to improve workflow.

Unit4's non-profit implementation model is designed to ensure rapid time-to-value, and delivers pre-configured processes developed specifically for the needs of project-based non-profits.

Industry-specific capabilities and extensibility provides the most scalable and adaptive ERP on the market, allowing the system to connect all the organization's data and easily adapt to any changes clients need to make, now or in the future.

Intuitive functionality empowers all users to complete administrative tasks, from time entry and expenses to procurement approvals and grant reports, quickly and efficiently through automated workflows and natural language interactions on the platforms they already use, like Teams, Slack, Outlook.

Easy access to data across multiple devices for the people and volunteers working in the field.

Comments on the news:

"We have a deeply ingrained culture of resourcefulness and efficiency that promotes quick action and getting more done with less," said Americares Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Senior Vice President of Gift-in-Kind Operations Richard Trowbridge. "With ERPx we aim to reduce manual operations and improve reporting capabilities while keeping costs under control. Unit4 also expressed a willingness to work with us to expand system functionality, which would allow the system to grow with us."

"ERPx is designed to deliver exactly what organizations need to succeed," said Claus Jepsen, CTO at Unit4. "New to the market this year, Americares will be the first customer to benefit from our new approach to ERP, which combines our mid-market experience, with a focus on people, and an industry-leading cloud platform designed to be 'right for your business'. Americares prides itself on efficiency, which is why it is trusted by donors and consistently receives high marks from charity evaluators. We're proud to deliver the systems Americares and non-profits around the world need to deploy aid to those communities most in need."

