Americas $4.27 Billion Structural Insulated Panel Market to 2028

DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Americas Structural Insulated Panel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (EPS, XPS, Glass Wool, Polyurethane), by Application (Walls & Floors, Roofs, Cold Storage) and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Americas structural insulated panel market size is expected to reach USD 4.27 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period.

Favorable regulations and rising adoption of various green building standards are some of the key factors driving the market growth. Rising spending in the construction sector in North America due to the increasing government initiatives for the modernization of the infrastructure and energy-efficient homes and the rising number of green buildings in the U.S. and Canada is projected to drive the product demand.



Many market players are engaged in manufacturing and supplying raw materials and creating strong competition, affecting the overall pricing of the structural insulated panels (SIPs). The presence of several raw material manufacturers in the market results in low prices of these materials.

Some of the key companies are also engaged in installation through their network of certified contractors and installers. Investments, new product development, and regional expansion are the key strategies adopted by the market players to strengthen their industry position.

However, fluctuations in raw material prices and the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic are expected to emerge as key concerns for the industry participants.



Americas Structural Insulated Panel Market Report Highlights

The Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) segment is expected to account for the highest revenue share by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2028.

This growth can be attributed to the properties and high penetration of EPS in residential and non-residential applications.

The walls & floors segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to account for the maximum market share by 2028 registering the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

This growth is credited to the extensive product usage in the walls & floors segment due to its desired energy efficiency, high durability, and convenient installation.

North America is estimated to witness the maximum as well as the fastest growth, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period.

is estimated to witness the maximum as well as the fastest growth, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period. Factors, such as increased product demand from the residential sector, the presence of extensively developed cold chain and logistics industry, and favorable government initiatives to develop social infrastructure drive the market growth in North America .

. The U.S. dominated the North American regional market in 2020, in terms of volume, on account of rapid growth in the construction sector and increasing awareness regarding sustainable construction favored by government policies, such as the Federal Energy Policy Act 2005.

Major players are investing in research and development activities and continuously launching new products in the market for business expansion.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Global Construction Market

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Sales Channel Analysis

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Americas Structural Insulated Panel Market-Market Dynamics

3.7. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Americas Structural Insulated Panel Market

3.7.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.8. Case Studies

3.8.1. Amazon Fulfillment Center (Outside Spokane, Washington, U.S.)

3.8.2. The Entertainment and Sports Arena (ESA), Washington D.C., U.S.



Chapter 4. Americas Structural Insulated Panel Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definition & Scope

4.2. Americas Structural Insulated Panel Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.3. Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Panels

4.4. Polyurethane

4.5. Glass Wool

4.6. Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)



Chapter 5. Americas Structural Insulated Panel Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Americas Structural Insulated Panel Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Walls and Floors

5.3. Roofs

5.4. Cold Storage



Chapter 6. Americas Structural Insulated Panel Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Americas Structural Insulated Panel market: Regional movement analysis, 2020 & 2028



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Key Players & Recent Developments & their Impact on the Industry

7.2. Company Market Share by Region

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.4. Company Market Position Analysis

7.5. Competitive Environment

7.6. Strategic Framework



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

Kingspan Group

Metl-Span

Owens Corning

METECNO Group

KPS Global

Isopan

PFB Corporation

All Weather Insulated Panels

Green Span Profiles

merican Insulated Panel Company

American Buildings Company

Ingreen Systems Corp.

Structural Panels Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f1odk1



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

