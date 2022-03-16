AMERICA'S BEST RACING LAUNCHES "A STAKE IN STARDOM" INITIATIVE TO INTRODUCE HORSE RACING TO NEW FANS

The program aims to bring fans along for the ride as brand ambassadors go behind the stables and unveil preparation, care and celebrations

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Best Racing today launched the initiative, "A Stake in Stardom" in which two brand ambassadors, TikTok influencer, Sarah Cline and former Barstool Sports contributor, Joey Mulinaro , become partial owners of three-year old racehorses in partnership with West Point Thoroughbreds. "A Stake in Stardom" will offer both ambassadors the opportunity to experience the sport and lifestyle of Thoroughbred racing and attend major events.

As part of this initiative, they'll receive minority ownership stakes for their respective horses during their careers from West Point Thoroughbreds. Cline has been paired with Giant Game, a three-year-old colt who finished third in the 2021 Breeders' Cup Juvenile, and Mulinaro with Vinco, an eye-catching colt Terry Finley, President & CEO of West Point Thoroughbreds, purchased for $1.5 million at the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic training sale. This minority stake will then pay out a percentage of any winnings their respective horses earn during the season.