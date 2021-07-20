America's Biggest Hot Dog Hails from Boston's Smallest Sandwich Shop

The 6-foot-long continuous dog features 6 varietal sections of toppings, including the Chicago Style Dog with dill pickle spear, chopped onions, tomato slices, mustard, sweet pickle relish, hot sport peppers, & celery salt, the Seattle Dog with cream cheese, pickled jalapenos, sriracha, & grilled onions, the Italian Style Dog with grilled bell peppers, grilled onions, French fries, ketchup, & mustard, the Cleveland 'Polish Boy' Hot Dog with French fries, Southern BBQ, coleslaw, & brown mustard, and the Denver Dog with chopped red onion, green chile sauce, sour cream, & chopped jalapenos. And it wouldn't be Pauli's without the Pauli Dog , topping off the 6-foot hot dog with over a pound of hot, buttered lobster! This gigantic dog serves 10-12 and is a once-in-a-lifetime experience to be enjoyed at special events & with friends and family. The going rate is $599.99 and will take a week's notice between ordering and consumption as the artisanal hot dog & bun are made-to-order.

To get in on the action call (857) 284-7064, or for more information on Pauli's, head to https://paulisnorthend.com. For more information on The Modern Butcher please visit: https://themodernbutchershop.com/. For more information on Piantedosi Baking Company please visit: https://www.piantedosi.com/.

About Pauli's :

Pauli's is a fast-casual Italian eatery in Boston's historic North End. With North End roots running four generations deep, Owner Paul Barker's small sub shop is home to big surprises. Since 2011, Pauli's has become a local, go-to favorite known for outrageous sandwiches, crazy good classics, and wicked famous lobster rolls. Pauli's serves comfort food guests crave for breakfast, lunch and dinner in its cozy 20-seat restaurant, and also offers a full catering business, takeout and delivery services, and an online shop selling its famous lobster rolls & seafood products nationwide. Hours of operation are as follows: Monday through Friday from 8:00AM to 9:00PM, Saturday from 10:00AM to 9:00PM, and Sunday from 10:00AM to 5:00PM. Pauli's is located at 65 Salem Street, Boston, MA; (857) 284-7064; https://paulisnorthend.com.

